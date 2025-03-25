Virginia basketball transfer portal tracker: Full list of Cavaliers set to depart following disappointing season ft. Isaac McKneely

Virginia coach Ron Sanchez has had a tough year and the opening of the transfer portal didn't do anything to improve it. Sanchez replaced Tony Bennett late in the process and limped through a 15-17 season.

Now, much of the talent on his roster has immediately declared for the transfer portal. Here's the rundown on UVA's potential portal losses.

Virginia players reportedly entering the transfer portal

Virginia starter Andrew Rohde is another Cavalier player bound for the transfer portal. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Isaac McKneely

A 6-foot-4 junior guard, McKneely was the top scorer this year for the Cavaliers with 14.4 points per game. McKneely was second in the ACC with 101 3-pointers made with 42% of his long-range shots. He also dished out 2.9 assists per game. In three years at UVA, McKneely has scored 1,089 points. He'll be a big help for a perimeter-needy team in the portal.

Anthony Robinson

A freshman from Georgia, Robinson averaged 3.6 points and 2.4 rebounds per game this season. The 6-foot-10 freshman shot 72%, so he obviously has plenty of discipline against taking bad shots. Even in limited minutes, Robinson was third on the team in blocks. He'll have three years left elsewhere.

TJ Power

A sophomore transfer from Duke, Power saw little action with Virginia. He scored 1.3 points per game, shooting just 21%. Power started five games, but played just two minutes after February 22. He'll have two years left and the 6-foot-9 forward, who was a five-star recruit, could still make a portal splash.

Andrew Rohde

A transfer two seasons ago from St. Thomas, Rohde was a solid starter this year for UVA. Rohde averaged 9.3 points and 4.3 assists per game. He connected on 41% of his 3-point attempts.

Rohde has scored 953 career points and will have another season of eligibility. At 6-foot-6, his perimeter skills and distribution will make him a solid power conference prospect.

Dai Dai Ames

A transfer from Kansas State, Ames had a decent sophomore season at UVA. He averaged 8.7 points per game and shot 40% from 3-point range. At 6-foot-1, Ames will probably need to play on the ball more, but with two seasons of remaining eligibility, he'll be an interesting portal prospect.

Blake Buchanan

The Idaho prospect has spent two years at Virginia and started for much of this past season. The 6-foot-11 Buchanan averaged 5.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. He also led the team in blocked shots, with 1.1 per game.

He's not a shooter, as he's 0-for-2 from 3-point range and shoots just 52% from the foul line. But as a rugged post player, he'll get some interest for two more seasons.

Jalen Warley

Warley never actually played at Virginia. He committed and signed, but chose to leave the team before seeing any action in this past season. Once a Florida State Seminole, Warley has already enrolled at Gonzaga, where he will play next season. Warley scored 580 points and dished 275 assists in three seasons at Florida State.

What do you think of Virginia's situation? Share your take below in our comments section!

