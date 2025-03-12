Virginia vs Georgia Tech basketball Injury report and predictions, March 12: Latest on Javian McCollum, Luke O'Brien, and more

Virginia vs Georgia Tech is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at noon ET. It is a second-round matchup in the ACC Tournament, but the first game for both teams after they both earned byes through the first round. The No. 8-ranked Yellow Jackets (16-15) will take on the No. 9-ranked Cavaliers (15-16) in what should be one of the closest games of the tournament.

Ad

Heading into the contest, the injury report will be a factor. Both teams have dealt with injuries this season and continue to as this ACC matchup approaches. So, who wins could be determined by the team that can overcome its injuries.

Virginia vs Georgia Tech injuries

Christian Bliss, Virginia

Christian Bliss has not played all season because of an offseason foot injury. He is not expected to suit up on Wednesday.

Ad

Trending

Elijah Gertrude, Virginia

Similarly, Elijah Gertrude has been out all season with an ankle injury sustained in the offseason. He is listed as out on the injury report.

Javian McCollum, Georgia Tech

In his first season with the Yellow Jackets, Javian McCollum has been effective, averaging 12.2 points per game. However, it is unclear whether he will be available for Virginia vs Georgia Tech. McCollum went down with a head injury in early February and has not returned. He is listed as questionable for Wednesday's matchup.

Ad

Luke O'Brien, Georgia Tech

Luke O'Brien was a strong bench player for Georgia Tech early in the season, but he has been out with a foot injury since December. He is listed as questionable for Virginia vs Georgia Tech.

Doryan Onwuchekwa, Georgia Tech

Similarly, Doryan Onwuchekwa has not played since mid-December. He has been out for personal reasons and is still listed as questionable to play against Virginia.

Kowacie Reeves, Georgia Tech

Ad

Kowacie Reeves has had limited availability in his second season at Georgia Tech. He went down with an ankle injury in late November and has not played since. He is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game.

Virginia vs Georgia Tech prediction

Heading into the Virginia vs Georgia Tech matchup, the Cavaliers have been up and down, winning two of their last four regular-season games. However, Georgia Tech finished strong, winning three of its last four.

Ad

Virginia did win the first matchup between these teams, 75-61, on Feb. 8. However, it is hard to beat a team twice in college basketball. So, we think Georgia Tech will win the rematch.

Prediction: Georgia Tech 69, Virginia 61

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here