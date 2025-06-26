VJ Edgecombe and Kon Knueppel’s special connection comes to light after 76ers and Hornets draft 3rd and 4th pick respectively

VJ Edgecombe and Kon Knueppel shared a special connection that resurfaced during the 2025 NBA draft after they were selected No. 3 and No. 4 picks, respectively, on Wednesday at the Barclays Center.

Sports publisher Conor O'Neill revealed the bond between the two in a post on X right after the Philadelphia 76ers selected Edgecombe and the Charlotte Hornets selected Knueppel in this year's draft.

The Devils Illustrated and Deacons Illustrated publisher shared that VJ Edgecombe gave Kon Knueppel's younger brother, Kash, a pair of shoes when they were roommates at the Jordan Brand Classic. The Baylor-Duke connection didn't end there, as the pair of shoes was designed for Duke standout and 2019 NBA draft top pick Zion Williamson.

Kon Knueppel appreciated the kindness shown by VJ Edgecombe, developing a friendship that has lasted until now.

“He gave my brother a pair of Zions, that was pretty nice. He’s a super nice guy,” Kon Knueppel said of Edgecombe.

Eventually, the two faced each other in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, where Duke won 89-66. Knueppel finished with 12 points, one rebound and three assists for Duke while Edgecombe tallied 16 points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Philadelphia 76ers commit to VJ Edgecombe despite a poor private workout

The Philadelphia 76ers committed to VJ Edgecombe as its third overall pick in the NBA draft despite having a poor shooting display during his private workout with the team.

Citing sources close to the Philadelphia 76ers, ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported that Edgecombe appeared nervous in the session and didn't shoot the ball well.

However, the Sixers' officials were impressed with the 6-foot-5 guard's disposition during meetings and interviews, giving him another chance to prove himself, but this time on the court as a player of the storied Philadelphia franchise.

Kon Knueppel brings shooting exploits to the Charlotte Hornets

Jonathan Givony also gave a pre-draft comment on why Charlotte should prioritize Kon Knueppel as their first-round pick. The ESPN basketball analyst noted some of the forward's strengths that the Hornets would enjoy in the 2025-26 season if they push through in signing the Duke standout.

Givony pointed out that Knueppel's strong perimeter shooting, playmaking and leadership skills will be a plus for the young Hornets squad, which is looking for a shooter that could free up the passing lanes for Ball and help Miller slash his way to the basket.

The analyst describes Knueppel as an excellent player in analytics-based models and a great defender on the wing.

Are the Charlotte Hornets right in selecting Kon Knueppel as No. 4 overall pick in the NBA draft? Let us know your insights in the comments section.

