Vladislav Goldin stats: How did Michigan center perform vs Texas A&M?

Vladislav Goldin and the fifth-seeded Michigan Wolverines advanced to the Sweet 16 round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Saturday night, beating the fourth-seeded Texas A&M Aggies 91-79 at Ball Arena.

Goldin was one of four players to score in double figures for the Wolverines, who reached the Sweet 16 for the 19th time in program history.

He amassed 23 points on 7-for-14 shooting. He made a living at the charity stripe, going 9-for-11 from the free-throw line. It was the 13th time this season that Goldin has scored at least 20 points in a game.

The senior center also grabbed 11 rebounds to record his eighth double-double of the season.

Goldin, who issued one assist, also displayed his defensive prowess against the Aggies. He racked up three blocks in the round-of-32 clash. Goldin entered the contest as the team's leading shot blocker, averaging 1.3 per game.

Here are Vladislav Goldin's stats from the game against the Texas A&M Aggies:

Player MIN PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB STL BLK PF TO Vladislav Goldin 32 23 12 1 7-14 0-1 9-11 5-7 0 3 4 3

Vladislav Goldin gets offensive help from Roddy Gayle Jr. in win over Texas A&M

Michigan Wolverines center Vladislav Goldin (Photo: Imagn)

Vladislav Goldin led the scoring for Michigan in the first half, racking up 12 points. He helped the Wolverines remain within striking distance of the Aggies, who led 39-35 at the break.

Texas A&M extended its lead to 60-50 in the second half before Michigan staged a furious fightback. The Wolverines unleashed a 25-10 run to grab a 75-70 advantage with 5:17 remaining. The Aggies failed to respond to the Wolverines' attack, with Michigan outscoring Texas A&M 16-9 the rest of the contest.

Roddy Gayle Jr. stepped up for coach Dusty May off the bench, scoring a game-high 26 points. He shot 7-for-14 from the field, including 4-of-6 from beyond the arc. He was automatic from the charity stripe, knocking down all eight of his free-throw attempts. He also had four rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Danny Wolf also delivered for the Wolverines, scoring 14 points on 6-of-13 shooting. He nearly matched Goldin's double-double feat, collecting nine rebounds against the Aggies. He added four assists and three blocks for the Wolverines, who improved their overall record to 27-9.

L.J. Cason was the other bench player to score in double figures for Michigan with 11 points. He shot 3-for-5 from the floor and 4-of-5 from the free-throw line.

