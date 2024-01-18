Washington State vs Stanford Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 18 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

In a Pac-12 battle on Thursday night at Maples Pavilion, the Washington State Cougars and the Stanford Cardinal face off for the first time this season.

The Cougars (12-5, 3-3) are trying to extend their winning streak as they have won the last two games, including a 73-70 home win over the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday. The Cardinal (9-7, 4-2) are riding a two-game winning streak after a 79-73 home win on Saturday against the Utah Utes.

Washington State vs Stanford betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Washington State Cougars +3.5 (-110) Over 146.5 (-110) +140 Stanford Cardinal -3.5 (-110) Under 146.5 (-110) -165

Washington State vs Stanford game details

Fixture: Washington State Cougars vs Stanford Cardinal

Date and Time: Thursday, Jan. 18, 11 p.m. ET

Venue: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Washington State vs Stanford key stats

The Cougars' offense has scored decently well, scoring 74.7 points per game on 47.3% shooting from the field. Senior forward Isaac Jones has led the way for the program. In 29.9 minutes, he averages 15.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.5 steals per game while shooting 59.5 percent from the floor throughout the season.

The Washington State defense has been holding their own, allowing 66.0 ppg. Currently, they are recording 5.5 bpg and spg.

The Stanford Cardinal is averaging 78.9 ppg and shooting 47.9% from the field. Junior forward Maxime Raynaud has averaged 13.9 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 2.0 assists, 0.9 bpg and 0.4 spg in 28.4 minutes per game. He was able to shoot the ball this season, as he is shooting 55.2 percent from the floor.

The Cardinal defense has to improve as they are giving up 75.4 ppg. Stanford needs to improve, as they are recording 5.4 spg and 3.1 bpg.

Washington State vs Stanford: Best Picks and Prediction

These defenses have been showing a massive difference as of late, as Washington State is allowing 70.3 ppg in their last four, while Stanford is giving up 83.3 ppg in their previous three. The Cougars also hold a bit of an advantage in the rebounding department as they are averaging 38.2 rpg compared to the Cardinal's 35.6.

Expect the focus to be slowing down Raynaud in this game and if Washington State can do that, they will easily be able to cover the spread and potentially even win the game outright as the better team.

Pick: Washington State Cougars +3.5 (-110)