Washington transfer P.J. Fuller commits to Detroit: Exploring the guard's impact on the Titans program

Washington fans were concerned at the way P.J. Fuller's season tailed off. He went from being a guaranteed starter in the first fourteen games of the season before being replaced by freshman guard Keyon Menifield.

It was therefore no surprise when he upped and left the program alongside teammate Jackson Grant.

P.J. Fuller has now found another team in the Detroit Titans, a program that had a miserable 14-19 record this past season.

What will P.J. Fuller bring to the Detroit Titans?

During his time at Garfield High and Nathan Hale High Schools, P.J. Fuller was rated as one of the nation's best prospects. He joined The Texas Christian University program before transferring to The University of Washington.

His freshman average of 7.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists was seen as commendable. He started the season on fire, hitting double figures six times. However, his off-court problems started affecting his availability and his production trailed off dramatically.

He ended this season with an average of 6.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2 assists per game, which wasn't the progression that was expected of him.

This year will be his last year of eligibility, despite being 23 years old (he lost a season to the COVID-19 pandemic). The Titans will hope that his energy and tendency to drive down the lane and to the rim will be rejuvenated.

The 6-foot-4 point guard's best attributes are his fluid shooting from deep and his sudden darts into the paint, making him a tough customer for any opponent. He'll have to play second fiddle to explosive guard Antoine Davis, who averaged 28.2 points and 3.6 assists.

Fuller's rebound numbers are the only statistic that he actually improved on (2.5 from 1.9) in a troubled season and his steals remained constant at 1.1.

P.J. Fuller's dropoff

Fuller arrived in Washington to a lot of hype, surrounded by a talented core of homegrown players including Daejon Davis and Emmitt Matthews. They helped to awaken a poor Washington basketball program, and it seemed like the sky was the limit.

In his freshman year, Fuller started seven of 32 games, averaging 7.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. This was a commendable return that was poised to increase as he matured his game.

After kicking off the season as an undisputed starter for the first fourteen games, Fuller was put on the bench by coach Mike Hopkins. It was not due to a loss of form either and he missed the last four games altogether before entering the transfer portal.

When quizzed about the situation, Mike Hopkins put it down to a personal matter and didn't reveal anything further.

Everyone knows the dynamism P.J. Fuller has, and the Titans will be aiming to get the best out of him.

