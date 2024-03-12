WATCH: Duke fans heckled UNC's RJ Davis with serious threats during warmup before Saturday Night matchup

North Carolina guard RJ Davis has become public enemy No. 1 for Duke due to his excellent play for the Tar Heels this season.

Before Saturday night's game, Davis had scored in double-figures six consecutive times. In the first meeting between the two teams this season, he tallied 17 points, two rebounds, five assists and one steal to help North Carolina beat Duke, 93-84.

In the rematch, the Cameron Crazies - the student section supporting the Blue Devils - taunted the senior guard and shouted "I want to kill you" during pregame warmups.

Expand Tweet

College basketball fans were furious about what they believed was an unacceptable act by the Cameron Crazies. Others called for Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer and college basketball analyst and Duke alumnus Jay Bilas to address the situation immediately.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

After the game, the UNC players delivered a sort of payback to the Cameron Crazies by taunting them. The fans responded by throwing drinks down the court.

Expand Tweet

The incident happened weeks after Duke center Kyle Filipowski was run over by Wake Forest fans, who stormed the court in celebration of their upset win over the Blue Devils. It triggered reactions from fans and experts, asking college basketball authorities to address the situation.

Also read: "Grayson found a friend": Duke forward Kyle Filipowski tripping UNC's Harrison Ingram has college hoops fans drawing wild comparisons

UNC outclasses Duke despite RJ Davis' bad night

North Carolina's Cormac Ryan #3 silences the majority Duke crowd as he scored 31 points.

Davis, who averages 21.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, seemed to be affected by the Duke hecklers as he only contributed nine points on 4-of-12 shooting from the field in 37 minutes of play.

However, his teammates stepped up to help beat Duke, 84-79, to sweep the season series and take home the ACC regular-season title. Cormac Ryan topped the Tar Heels offense, scoring a career-high 31 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field and 6 of 8 on 3-pointers. He clinched the game by knocking down two crucial free throws with 4.7 seconds left.

Harrison Ingram contributed a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds while Armando Bacot added nine markers and eight boards for the No. 7 Tar Heels, who finished the regular season at 25-6.

Filipowski led Duke (24-7) with 23 points and seven rebounds.

North Carolina and Duke can still face each other in the ACC Tournament final from March 12-16 in Washington D.C. Both teams received double-byes in the tournament for being one of the top four teams in the conference and will play on Thursday.

The semifinal is set on Friday and the championship is scheduled the following day.

Read more: Michael Jordan's influence ignites $1.4B worth BetMGM's CEO to launch sports betting in NC