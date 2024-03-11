Michael Jordan's influence ignites $1.4B worth BetMGM's CEO to launch sports betting in NC

As one of the greatest legends in the game of basketball, Michael Jordan’s influence is global. He is also a business mogul and billionaire, owning sports teams, restaurant businesses and more.

Aside from that, he also maintains a strong influence in his home state, North Carolina. Jordan is an icon in the state, winning a national championship for his beloved University of North Carolina in 1982.

His influence in the Tar Heel state continues to this day. He may have even helped sports betting become legal in the state thanks to a certain CEO of BetMGM, a company worth $1.4 billion, according to Investors.MGMResorts.

BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt grew up in South Africa but always admired Michael Jordan since his playing days at UNC. Greenblatt was a huge proponent of passing sports gambling laws in North Carolina. His love of Jordan’s college run and basketball career was a big part of that push.

“The University of North Carolina has a special place in my heart because it was the only U.S. school that I knew existed when I was living in Cape Town — Michael Jordan was my childhood idol,” Greenblatt told Sports Handle. “We are bringing one of the leading apps in the country to the state.”

Michael Jordan is not the only reason NC loves basketball

Starting noon Monday, North Carolina will become the 30th state to legalize sports betting. BetMGM will be one of eight providers allowed to operate in the state. Each operating company paid $1 million to begin service in the state. The legalization comes just in time for March Madness in the basketball-crazed region, with the ACC Tournament starting Tuesday.

There will be no restrictions on betting teams who play in Michael Jordan's home state. Some areas have such limits on local teams. The move will reportedly bring a potential $14.4 billion in tax revenue at the state and local level in North Carolina, according to some estimates.

You must be at least 21 years of age to place a wager. The apps will work to prevent underage and college students/athletes from making wagers.

Basketball is number one in North Carolina, a state with a rich sports history in football, auto racing, golf and baseball. The state has four professional teams at the major level - the Carolina Panthers (NFL), the Carolina Hurricanes (NHL), the Charlotte Hornets (NBA) and Charlotte FC (MLS). The state also loves its college sports, especially college basketball.

It has four major college programs, including two blue bloods: North Carolina and Duke. The other top schools include NC State and Wake Forest. Fans in the Tar Heel state will now see some action on those games as North Carolina, Duke and Wake Forest are all expected to make it to the NCAA Tournament.