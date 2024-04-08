WATCH: Kamilla Cardoso discloses "best decision of her life" after South Carolina clinch 2024 National championship title under Dawn Staley

Kamilla Cardoso, center for the South Carolina Gamecocks, beamed with pride after their victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes in the NCAA championship game. For her, the win under coach Dawn Staley marked the culmination of her decision to transfer from Syracuse in 2022. She said this choice was the turning point in her career.

In a post-game interview on Sunday, Kamilla reflected on the win and said,

"I just made the best decision of my life ... coming here to South Carolina and play for the best coach in the nation, the best team."

Expand Tweet

This championship ring was Cardoso's second in three years, yet this one was particularly rewarding. The 6-foot-7 Brazilian center highlighted the relentless work ethic that fueled the Gamecocks' undefeated (37-0) season.

"It means the most to me. I'm just so proud of this team. We're working really hard since the beginning of the summer. I'm just so proud of everything we were able to accomplish today."

Cardoso heaped praise on her teammates, especially Tessa Johnson and MiLaysia Fulwiley. Their efforts not only secured a perfect season but also avenged last year's heartbreaking loss to Iowa in the Final Four.

"I'm just so proud of everything. Tessa (Johnson), MiLaysia (Fulwiley). All of them. They all stepped up. They all went out here and showed up," Cardoso said.

Read More: "Ring us": South Carolina star Chloe Kitts has ecstatic reaction as Dawn Staley's crew bag victory against Caitlin Clark's Iowa

Kamilla Cardoso’s journey from ACC freshman Star to South Carolina champion

After a dazzling freshman year at Syracuse, earning both ACC Freshman and Defensive Player of the Year honors, Kamilla Cardoso made a bold move to South Carolina.

Initially, she played a supporting role behind Aliyah Boston. The following year, her dedication was rewarded with the SEC Sixth Woman of the Year Award and a spot on the All-SEC second team.

This season, Cardoso finally stepped into the starting spotlight, averaging an impressive double-double and earning a well-deserved spot on the AP All-American second team.

Most importantly, she played a pivotal role in leading the South Carolina Gamecocks to an undefeated 36-0 record.

Now, what do you think her future with South Carolina would look like? Let us know your thoughts below.

Also Read: $45M worth Deion Sanders congratulates South Carolina HC Dawn Staley on national championship win against Caitlin Clark and Iowa: "You are our SHERO!"