WATCH: LSU star Angel Reese joins Zion Williamson and Karl-Anthony Towns to promote Starry

LSU superstar Angel Reese has teamed with New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson and Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns in a new commercial for the soft drink Starry.

Reese, who has seen her popularity skyrocket since winning the women's national championship earlier this year, has had a monumental week thus far. Alongside the airing of this commercial, the LSU Tigers visited The White House and she made a cameo appearance in a video for Latto featuring Cardi B's new song "Put It On The Floor Again."

Here is the Starry commercial featuring Angel Reese, Zion Williamson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

The LSU star has a $1.4 million On3 NIL Valuation.



Reese has NIL deals with brands like Bose, Coach and Calvin Klein. It will be interesting to see what the "Bayou Barbie" brings to the court next season.

Will Angel Reese be able to top her 2022-23 season?

It will be extremely difficult to do better than what Angel Reese did last season for the LSU Tigers. However, she proved with her NCAA Tournament performance that she can be in the running for the Naismith Player of the Year and compete with Caitlin Clark for the trophy.

Angel Reese had a solid season nonetheless as she averaged 23.0 points, 15.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks over her 36 games in the regular season. She had a massive impact in her first year with the LSU Tigers after transferring from the Maryland Terrapins.

However, she had a massive NCAA Tournament that won her the Most Outstanding Player Award and the NCAA championship. Reese shot 45.5% from the floor and 70.6% from the free-throw line throughout the six games. She averaged 21.3 ppg,15.2 rpg (6.8 offensive), 2.7 apg, 2.7 spg and 2.5 bpg in 35.0 minutes per game.

With the competition of programs like the South Carolina Gamecocks, the UConn Huskies and the Iowa Hawkeyes looking to knock the Tigers off the course, this season could be her toughest one yet. It is a lot easier to surprise people with your performance than maintaining it, and it is entirely possible the stardom causes some inefficient play.

However, LSU signed the nation's top recruiting class, landing four players in ESPN's top 73, including guard Mikaylah Williams (No. 2) and post player Aalyah Del Rosario (No. 7). Plus, the Tigers also landed the top two players in the transfel portal: Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith and DePaul forward Aneesah Morrow, a two-time All-American.

Only time will tell how well the LSU Tigers play in the upcoming season. The target is set squarely on their backs. They'll need to have that same approach throughout the NCAA Tournament to repeat as national champions.

