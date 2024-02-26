WATCH: Miami women’s basketball star Haley Cavinder once shushed the crowd after pulling off clutch Indiana upset in 2023

Haley Cavinder is enjoying her time off the court until she gets to have her last rodeo with the TCU Horned Frogs in 2024-25. In the meantime, fans have come to share and remember some of her more iconic moments with the Miami Hurricanes.

One such moment was when Cavinder shushed the Indiana Hoosiers crowd during the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The Hoosiers were the top-seeded team in their region, while the Hurricanes were a No. 9 seed. The Canes went on to win 70-68 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.

ESPN recently shared the iconic moment from last season of the soon-to-be Horned Frogs point guard. Cavinder had nine points, one assist and eight rebounds as the Canes moved to the Sweet 16 against Villanova. They won that game 70-65 but lost in the Elite Eight to eventual national champion LSU 54-42.

Haley Cavinder gets attacked for dating a Dallas Cowboy

Haley Cavinder's boyfriend, Jake Ferguson, is a tight end with the NFL's Dallas Cowboys. The team is affectionately known as "America's Team" for its high popularity in the second half of the 20th century, but nowadays has as many detractors as it has fans.

Cavinder seems to have been on the receiving end of the former's attacks, and she opened up about it in late January:

“I’m a confident girl, but when people are saying stuff about you — if you have a boyfriend and someone is talking about you online with your boyfriend … like, coming at your features — I’m, like, this is new and obviously Jake is a great guy, but you don’t want to be called ugly on the internet 24/7, and your boyfriend sees it.

"That’s not going to make anyone feel cool. So, I had a mental breakdown, but that was a while ago. Honestly, I’m very confident and comfortable sharing my relationship because Jake was very loud about it."