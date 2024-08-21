WATCH: No. 1 recruit AJ Dybantsa rocks blingy earrings ahead of Slam Summer Classic Volume 6 game

Following a phenomenal display at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam, AJ Dybantsa—the No. 1 player in the country—gears up for another big event: the SLAM Summer Classic Vol. 6 presented by NBA2K25. The boys' game on August 21 at Rucker Park features top high school hoopers, including Dybantsa, Meleek Thomas and Caleb Wilson.

On Tuesday, Slam HS shared a video of the 6-foot-8 forward showcasing his unique style on their socials. He wore a white hoodie with a big "S" on the left side of his chest and a massive blingy earring.

Dybantsa reposted the clip on his Instagram story and shared a video from the Summer Classic's dunk contest.

Aside from Dybantsa, the sons of several legendary basketball players are also gearing up to play in the event. The group includes Kiyan Anthony, son of NBA icon Carmelo Anthony, and Jacob Wilkins, son of Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins.

Dybantsa went to China last week with his high school team Utah Prep and played several exhibition games. His preparation for his final high school year has taken him from Utah to Augusta to China and now to New York, where he looks to cap off another impressive summer on the hardwood.

Top-ranked AJ Dybantsa chooses his final list of schools to consider

Dybantsa, a Brockton, Massachusetts native, locked in his final list of schools out of 29 offers on August 1. The 17-year-old scoring forward narrowed his choices to these seven institutions: Alabama, Auburn, BYU, Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State and North Carolina.

"A 6-foot-9 jumbo wing with a wingspan exceeding 7 feet, an emerging 200-plus-pound frame and an advanced understanding of how to score from his spots even in a half-court game, AJ Dybantsa is the best prospect in high school basketball," 247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein said.

Dybantsa made an official school trip to Auburn in early March and over the next two months, he will take visits to each program from his final list.

He will start with a drive to Kansas State on August 30, followed by a visit to the University of Kansas on September 6. He will then take a flight to North Carolina on September 20, and his next stop will be at Alabama on September 27. After that, he will head to Louisiana for a visit to Baylor and finish his tour to BYU on October 11.

