WATCH: South Carolina HC Dawn Staley shares warm moment with American rapper Plies at Colonial Life Arena for preseason action

American rapper Plies became a big fan of Dawn Staley and her South Carolina team during their unbeaten 2023-24 season. Since then, he has openly expressed his admiration for the head coach and the franchise.

Both Plies and Staley were present at the Colonial Life Arena for preseason action, where they were captured sharing a warm hug in a video posted by WNBA on X/Twitter.

The friendship between the two has been a topic of interest since rapper Plies invited Staley to one of his shows in Columbia. In a show of support, the head coach attended the show and made a surprise appearance on the stage, dancing with full confidence to his song "Bust It Baby."

Plies shared the video of her entering the stage and described it as the best moment of his career. He captioned the video:

"The Best Moment Of My Career Happened Last Night!! Dawn Staley Came To The Show Last Night With Me In Columbia SC! Her Coming Out To "Bust It Baby" Was LEGENDARY! The Best Person/Coach In The World! 38-0."

In the caption, he mentioned South Carolina's 38-0 undefeated overall record in the 2023-24 season, which culminated in their NCAA title win. Plies was also in attendance during the Final Four game of the 2024 NCAA Tournament to support the Gamecocks against NC State.

After the Gamecocks' victory, Plies gifted multiple trucker hats to Dawn Staley and posted her video wherein she thanked him for the gifts she received.

"Look who came to town. Look who came to support with gifts in hand. Plies, you our number one guy. We appreciate you. We love you - for life!" said Staley in the video.

South Carolina won the final against Caitlin Clark's Iowa with a score of 87-75.

Plies congratulated South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso for her WNBA draft pick

WNBA: Draft

Plies, who never misses a chance to show his love and support for the South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team, reposted Chicago Sky's tweet in which they announced the signing of Kamilla Cardoso from the 2024 WNBA Draft.

"Congrats Kamilla Carodo. Well Deserved Queen!!! Chicago Sky, y'all have a new fan in me!!!," Plies captioned the tweet.

Cardoso was a key player in Gamecock's success last season. As a result, she was drafted as a No. 3 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Chicago Sky.

