WATCH: When former Iowa star Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin grooved to their pregame hype session ahead of Elite 8 showdown against LSU

The game Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes played against the LSU Lady Tigers in the Elite Eight showdown of the NCAA tournament was a memorable one for college hoops fans. The game ended in a 94-87 win for the Hawkeyes, which sent them to the Final Four game against Paige Bueckers' UConn Huskies.

It was one of the most hyped games, filled with star players like Clark, Kate Martin, Angel Reese, Flau'jae Johnson, Gabbie Marshall, Hailey Van Lith, Last-Tear Poa, and many more. The game was the most watched one in the history of women's college basketball, drawing in 12.3 million viewers for the night.

ESPN and Peyton Manning produced "Full Court Press" which shows what happened before the start of the iconic matchup. A clip shows highly energetic Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin dancing around their locker room, listening and singing to Papa Roach's hit song "Last Resort" before the game.

The matchup satiated the hunger of many fans, who wanted to see the two teams fight against each other because, in the 2023 NCAAW championship game, the LSU Lady Tigers impressively defeated Iowa.

How did Caitlin Clark play against Angel Reese's LSU?

Former star guard Caitlin Clark led the No. 1 Hawkeyes with a game-high 41 points, sending them forward in the second half of the game. Clark amassed 12 points in the third quarter, helping her team secure an 11-point lead going into the fourth quarter.

She ended the game with 12 assists, seven rebounds and shot 13-of-29 from the field, including 9-of-20 from beyond the arc.

The Kim Mulkey-led squad had opened the game with strong rebounding. But Hawkeyes' reliability on 3-point shooting became a threat to LSU's defense.

Clark's in-game rival, Angel Reese, registered 17 points and a game-high 20 rebounds.

The Hawkeyes then played against the Geno Auriemma-led UConn Huskies in the Final Four, defeating them 71-69. But the team eventually fell against the much-powerful South Carolina Gamecocks in the NCAA championship game.