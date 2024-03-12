WATCH: When UConn and Syracuse battled for 6 OT in one of the craziest games in Big East tournament history

One of the craziest games in Big East tournament history was a six-overtime game between UConn and Syracuse 15 years ago that the Orange won, 127-117.

In March 2022, Fox College Hoops posted video highlights of the game on X.

Fans on X recalled the craziness of the Big East tournament quarterfinal classic and its impact on them.

Many were amazed at how the Orange won despite not having the lead in the first two halves and five overtimes.

On Tuesday, ESPN SportsCenter posted a tweet marking that historic showdown, with fans reacting to the tweet.

Fans also paid tribute to the game's hero: Syracuse's Jonny Flynn. The guard played for 67 minutes and led all scorers with 34 points, 11 assists, 6 steals, 3 rebounds and 1 block. Flynn was perfect from the free-throw line, making all of 16 attempts.

Syracuse edges UConn in a 6OT thriller

Jonny Flynn and Paul Harris of the Syracuse Orange.

The memorable Syracuse-UConn happened at the fabled Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Legendary coach Jim Boeheim was lost for words when asked for comment.

"I've got no words. I've never been prouder of any team I've coached," Boeheim said.

The match was played for three hours and 46 minutes and ended at 1:22 a.m. The two teams combined for 244 points and eight players fouled out. Six cagers from both teams finished with double-doubles.

Forward Paul Harris also delivered for Syracuse, finishing with 29 points and 22 rebounds in 56 minutes. The Orange's Eric Devendorf and Andy Rautins contributed 22 and 20 points, respectively. The team returned the following day and edged Virginia, 74-69, in overtime in the Big East semifinal.

They eventually lost to Louisville in the tournament final, 66-76.

Syracuse secured a spot in the 2009 NCAA tournament, reaching the Sweet 16.

AJ Price scored 33 points to lead Connecticut's offense. Stanley Robinson added 28 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, while Hasheem Thabeet contributed with 19 markers and 14 boards.

Like the Orange, the Huskies also made it to the 2009 NCAA tournament and went deep into the Final Four.

