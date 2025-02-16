"We didn’t need to dwell on that": Greg Gard stands by Kamari McGee’s ejection as Wisconsin downs Purdue in high-scoring win

Kamari McGee received his marching orders on Saturday in the first half of the No. 16 Wisconsin Badgers vs. No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers game. The guard was involved in a collision with Trey Kaufman-Renn of the Boilermakers. McGee attempted to go under a screen and hit Kaufman-Renn in the groin. Upon review, McGee was ejected from the contest.

After the matchup, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard was asked about the incident. Gard was diplomatic in his response. He said,

"(The officials) were left with no choice. I have not seen the video, and I did not look at it at halftime. I have not even seen the board or anything of that nature. I had more conversations about what had happened on the previous end."

Gard continued,

"I thought our guys were bowling pins, getting knocked all around on the court. But it was within the rules and a very hard game for any crew. That is why we had a really strong crew in this game. Furthermore, it is a hard job to do, and when they gave me the explanation, it was the interpretation of the law. It was not up for debate, so we needed to continue playing. We had much basketball left, and we didn't need to dwell on that.”

They didn't dwell on the ejection, which ultimately paid dividends. Wisconsin came out victorious in a high-scoring contest. They beat the Purdue Boilermakers 94-84 to improve their record to 20-5.

What's next for Kamari McGee and Wisconsin?

Kamari McGee is having a mixed season as the Badgers' backup guard. He remains a handy player on defense and is shooting efficiently, but has struggled to contribute consistently on offense.

His ejection seemed unfair during the game, but rules are rules. He'll need to be more tactful in maneuvering screens to ensure that he's not penalized similarly in the future. His ejection could have shifted the tide in the opponents' favor, but luckily for him, his teammates came through to snatch the victory.

Next up for McGee and the Badgers is a three-game homestead against Illinois, Oregon and Washington. As the final stretch of the season gets closer, every victory is important on the path to March Madness.

