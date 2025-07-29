“We’re not going to disgrace this floor, get your a**es up”: When Bruce Pearl recalled upholding Pat Summitt’s name by motivating his players

Former Tennessee Volunteers coach Bruce Pearl has turned the Auburn Tigers into perennial challengers for the national championship. Before he was hired by Auburn in 2014, he spent six years in Rocky Top with his tenure as Vols coach coinciding with Pat Summitt's storied career in charge of the women's basketball team.

During a 2021 segment of The Field of 68:After Dark, Pearl recalled motivating his Vols players using Summitt's legendary career during a practice session when he was the coach.

"I remember one time, we just didn't wanna practice, guys just didn't wanna go, and you know how it is with me," Bruce Pearl said (1:18).

"If they didn't wanna go, we ran. I remember one time I took them off the floor and I said, 'You see that name on the floor? Pat Summitt? We're not gonna disgrace this floor playing like that. Get your a**es up and back into practice or something like that."

When Bruce Pearl attracted attention at a Pat Summit game

During his second year in Rocky Top, the charismatic Bruce Pearl showed his support for Pat Summitt by going shirtless in the student section and painting his body with a 'V' to spell out 'Go Vols' during a Tennessee game.

Pearl's stunt attracted attention to the Lady Vols and became a hot topic in college basketball circles. During her postgame news conference, the legendary Summitt lavished praise on Pearl's bravado in supporting her team.

"I don't know how many coaches have the courage that Bruce has," Summitt said. "I don't know how many coaches would be that comfortable to paint their bodies and sit in the student section."

The next month, Summitt returned the favor before a Tennessee men's basketball game when she dressed up as a cheerleader and sang Rocky Top (the Vols' fight song) to a delighted fanbase.

During a news conference in 2020, Pearl spoke about his fondness for Summitt and how her gesture motivated his team to beat the then-defending champions, the Florida Gators on senior night.

"She put on that cheerleading outfit a few weeks later, and sang Rocky Top in front of 21,000 people," Pearl said. "That night, we beat the defending national champion Florida Gators. Through all my troubles, Pat has maintained our friendship."

After coaching the Vols' men's and women's basketball teams together for six years, Bruce Pearl left Rocky Top in 2011 while Pat Summitt retired the next season.

