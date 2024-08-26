"We’ve got to get that at Rupp Arena": John Calipari once wanted Kentucky fans to get inspired by Philadelphia Phillies supporters

One of the biggest impacts of coach John Calipari on a basketball program has been his ability to cultivate a winning culture. Be it his players, coaching staff, program representatives or fans, Calipari spearheads it all as he ensures a holistic environment both on and off the court.

One such initiation by Calipari occurred when the then-Kentucky coach went to watch a Philadelphia Phillies game in 2022. Not only did he partake in rooting for his preferred baseball team, but the winningest active basketball coach shared a desire for Wildcats fans to replicate the energy and involvement displayed by Phillies fans in the stadium.

“The greatest thing, I’m watching the Phillies game and I’m watching that in Philadelphia. What do you think I’m noticing? The fans are going nuts. I’m like, we’ve got to get that at Rupp Arena,” NBCS' John Clark posted John Calipari's sentiments on X.

Even though John Calipari’s inclined to more energy in the crowd, he was simply offering them methods to add to their support. Kentucky Wildcats fans are one of the most passionate college basketball groups, often being labeled as loud and arrogant by fans of other programs.

Not only do they back their players against all odds, but their immense knowledge of their basketball program also enables them to hold their coaches and players accountable, something that can be constructive and counterproductive at the same time.

Not only do the Big Blue Nation fans tune into late-night postgame discussions to jot down game plans for Kentucky’s next matchups, but they are one of the most traveled fan bases for road games in the nation.

John Calipari's quest to inspire persists in his new program

Coach John Calipari led Kentucky to an NCAA championship back in 2012. However, he remains the active basketball coach with the most wins in the college circuit. A major reason behind Calipari's consistent success is his knack for squeezing the most from his players and inspiring them to do the same.

Even after leaving the Wildcats for the Arkansas Razorbacks in April, Calipari's expertise in building up a roster cannot be undermined.

Moreover, in an X post on Aug. 15, Calipari gave his new team and its fans a reality check. Realizing their excitement for the season, Calipari provided fans with updates about the roster's growth. However, he also reminded them of the inexperience of the players as a group, preparing the loyal Hogs for any possible ups and downs that his first-year team might face.

Throughout the summer, Calipari has resorted away from the court and emphasized the importance of building chemistry, playing for each other and forging a culture with his team. He has maintained the same stance during press conferences and talks to the media, creating a sense of transparency with the fans.

