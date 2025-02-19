"We did way worse sh** on Saturday than Villanova did": Dan Hurley hilariously sums up UConn's recent roller-coaster form after Villanova win

UConn coach Dan Hurley hilariously summed up the Huskies' roller-coaster form of late, comparing their performance on Saturday in its overtime loss to Seton Hall to what Villanova did on Tuesday night.

In a postgame press conference, the two-time champion coach was asked about the team's come-from-behind win over Villanova and compared it to their previous game against Seton Hall.

Hurley appeared to be baffled by how the Huskies were able to pull off the win over the Wildcats. He even compared Villanova's second-half collapse to the team's misfortune against Seton Hall 72 hours earlier.

"I mean we did way worse sh**'' on Saturday than Villanova did," Hurley said (4:47). "I thought we executed pretty good on offense. We got clean stops compared to the things that went on on Saturday."

True enough, UConn shot the ball better in its rematch against Villanova as compared to its overtime loss to Seton Hall. On Tuesday, they shot 45.1% from the field and made 88.9% from the foul line.

Three days back, the Huskies shot poorly, making 37.3% of their attempts, and committed 16 turnovers against the lowly Pirates (7-19, 2-13). who ended their nine-game losing skid by keeping the game close. Seton Hall also forced the back-to-back defending champions to commit uncharacteristic miscues that proved costly down the stretch and the five-minute extension for UConn.

Free-throw shooting proficiency helped UConn pull off a comeback win over Villanova

UConn is among the top free-throw shooting teams in the nation, making 77.5% of its shots each game. In the game against Villanova, the Huskies made 16 of 18 from the 15-foot line for an excellent 88.9% clip.

Freshman Liam McNeeley showed steel nerves amid his young age, making eight free throws in the crucial 27-6 run that enabled the side to come back from 53-39 down to salvage a 66-59 victory. In their four-point win against Creighton on Feb. 11, the Huskies shot 80%, making 12 of 15 attempts from the foul line.

Meanwhile, they also made a respectable 76.2% clip against Seton Hall on Saturday. However, the Huskies missed five free throws that could've spelled victory for the team had they made at least two of those.

It was worse in its 68-62 loss to St. John's on Feb. 7, as the Connecticut-based side put up a 63.6% clip from the free-throw stripe, missing eight of its 22 attempts.

The Huskies' free-throw accuracy has proven crucial in its last four outings as it spelled out the difference in their wins and losses. UConn has to dial up that consistent shooting from the foul line to stand a chance of winning against stronger teams if they plan to keep their quest for a three-peat alive.

