West Virginia vs. TCU women's basketball, odds & picks for March 8 | College Basketball Season 2024-25

A thrilling Big 12 Championship Semifinals matchup on Saturday sees the fourth-seeded West Virginia Mountaineers (24-6, 13-5 Big 12) facing top-seeded TCU Horned Frogs (29-3, 16-2). The venue will be the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Mountaineers are on a three-game winning streak as they are coming off a 73-69 neutral site victory in the quarterfinals on Friday against the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Horned Frogs are currently on an eight-game winning streak as they are coming off a 69-62 neutral site win over the Colorado Buffaloes in the quarterfinals. Both teams should make the NCAA Tournament either way, but which team can get to the finals of the Big 12 Tournament?

West Virginia vs. TCU Prediction

This game is going to be a close matchup, but the Horned Frogs have the advantage and should win this game. Hailey Van Lith is the Big 12 Player of the Year and she has been the leading scorer that the program needs while Sedona Prince is stepping up as a secondary scoring option down low.

TCU has shown the ability to pass the basketball well as they have 19.1 assists to 11.7 turnovers per game. They should be able to control the pace of this game and come out victorious.

West Virginia vs. TCU Odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline West Virginia +2.5 (-120) Over 132.5 (-115) +105 TCU -2.5 (-115) Under 132.5 (-115) -150

West Virginia vs. TCU Head-to-Head

This game will be the 30th time that the West Virginia Mountaineers and the TCU Horned Frogs have played against one another. This has been a lopsided series as the Mountaineers hold a 23-6 record all-time. However, their most recent game was on Feb. 23 and saw the Horned Frogs win at home 71-50.

Where to watch West Virginia vs. TCU

This game between the 16th-ranked West Virginia Mountaineers and the eighth-ranked TCU Horned Frogs will only be available on ESPN+.

West Virginia vs. TCU Projected Starting Lineups

West Virginia Mountaineers Projected Lineup

Guard Forward Kylee Blacksten

Guard Jordan Harrison

Guard Kyah Watson

Guard Sydney Shaw

Guard JJ Quinerly

TCU Horned Frogs Projected Lineup

Forward Aaliyah Robertson

Center Sedona Prince

Guard Donoyvn Hunter

Guard Madison Conner

Guard Hailey Van Lith

