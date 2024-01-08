What basketball shoes does Caitlin Clark wear? Exploring Iowa gaurd's sneaker collection

Caitlin Clark has cemented herself as one of the most popular figures in women's sports as the sharpshooting guard for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Her stardom rose during the 2023 NCAA Tournament when she propelled Iowa to the national title game.

The hype and success have translated into major NIL deals for Clark, most visibly with Nike. Through her lucrative deal, Clark has been donning some of the brand's clean basketball sneakers.

Let's lace up and take a look at the sick kicks Clark rocks.

What basketball shoes does Caitlin Clark wear?

Caitlin Clark's love for the legendary Kobe Bryant is evident in her sneaker game. During the 2023 March Madness, Clark unveiled the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Bruce Lee" colorway, turning heads with the rare heat.

The Kobe 5 first dropped during Bean's 2010 championship run. According to StockX, the Bruce Lee edition is one of the most coveted, with black and yellow mimicking Lee's iconic "Game of Death" jumpsuit, and red accenting his battle wounds from "Enter the Dragon." The rare Kobe 5s originally retailed for $180, but now fetch over $500 on StockX.

In addition to the Bruce Lees, she has rocked the legendary Kobe 6 "Grinch" edition, inspired by the green fiend himself. Going for $800 per StockX, those lime green 6s are straight money.

In addition to the OG "Grinch" joints, Clark has rocked the new Kobe 6 "Reverse Grinch" colorway. During a blowout win this season, she even gifted her game-worn "Reverse Grinch" sneakers to an adoring young fan.

Before breaking out the classic Kobes on court, Clark rocked the Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 2 on her Instagram at the end of 2022.

Caitlin Clark has a stacked NIL portfolio

Iowa Hawkeyes' Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark's fame has skyrocketed since last season, with her NIL portfolio now valued at around $794,000. With big deals from State Farm, Buick, Nike, Hy-Vee, Bose and H&R Block, Clark has cemented herself as one of college sports' most marketable stars.

Her latest addition is Gatorade, making her just the second women's college athlete with a Gatorade NIL deal. She has joined an elite group of only four college players endorsed by the brand. UConn's Paige Bueckers was previously the lone women's athlete on Gatorade's roster. Penn State running back Nick Singleton and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders round it out.

Between draining 3-pointers and dishing dimes, Clark is setting herself up for long-term success. Her stacked NIL portfolio at just 21 years old demonstrates her potential as a trailblazing endorsement icon.

