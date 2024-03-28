What is BIG3 basketball? What we know about the league amid Ice Cube's $5,000,000 offer to Caitlin Clark

The news of Caitlin Clark being offered a $5 million deal by BIG3 basketball has created a frenzy in the world of American sports.

The mouthwatering deal has brought about a lot of questions about the league. We take a detailed look at the league and its history.

What is BIG3 basketball?

The BIG3 is a 3-on-3 basketball league that was established in 2017 by hip-hop artist and actor Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz. The league comprises 12 teams, featuring rosters composed of former NBA players as well as international players.

Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz unveiled their new 3-on-3 basketball league to the American sports landscape at the Sheraton Times Square Hotel in New York City on Jan. 11, 2017. Roger Mason Jr. was named the inaugural president and commissioner of the league.

It’s worth noting that the rules of Big3 games feature variations from the official regulations of 3-on-3 basketball as governed by FIBA. The BIG3 subsequently revealed in Jan. 2020 that its rule set would serve as the foundation for a novel basketball variant named "Fireball3."

Monster Energy BIG3 Celebrity Game Tips Off BIG3 Playoff Weekend

The first three seasons of the league were played in the United States as it began to sell its different basketball variants to fans across the country. However, the 2021 edition, which came after the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was relocated to the Bahamas.

The BIG3 league shifted its focus back to the United States in 2022 after its business team recognized the potential for greater impact by taking its product on the road. Consequently, the final of the 2023 season was held at the prestigious O2 Arena in London.

Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown made history by participating in the 2023 BIG3 All-Star game, becoming the first active NBA player to compete in the league.

The BIG3’s offer to Caitlin Clark

Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament - Championship

The BIG3 basketball league extended a $5 million offer to Iowa’s Caitlin Clark to play in the 2024 season.

League founder Ice Cube took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday following the March Madness second round to confirm TMZ's report regarding the offer.

"We intended the offer to remain private while Caitlin Clark plays for the championship,” Ice Cube wrote while reposting TMZ's article.

“But I won’t deny what’s now already out there: BIG3 made a historic offer to Caitlin Clark. Why wouldn’t we? Caitlin is a generational athlete who can achieve tremendous success in the BIG3.”

According to TMZ reports, the $5 million offer is guaranteed and would encompass eight regular-season games along with the possibility of two playoff games. The point guard would retain the option to participate in the WNBA, where she’s expected to be the first overall pick in the upcoming draft.