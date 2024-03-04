What is the biggest blowout in NCAA tournament history? Taking a look at Tennessee Tech's infamous March Madness loss

In its entire program history, the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles have progressed to the NCAA Tournament twice, with the first appearance in 1958. During the school's second appearance in 1963, their first-round exit following a loss to the Loyola Ramblers resulted in the biggest blowout in the tournament's history. Here is a deep dive into the game.

The Golden Eagles took on the Ramblers at the now-Welsh Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois. Loyola Chicago took home the win with a 111-42 on the scoreboard. The Ramblers had all its starters scoring in double digits with Ron Miller's 21 points, Jerry Harkness's 19 points, John Egan's 18 points, Vic Rouse's 18 points, and Les Hunter's 17 points. Harkness and Rouse each had 12 and 14 rebounds, respectively.

On the other hand, Tennessee had just two double-digit scorers: Bobby Young with 14 points and Eddie Mason with 10 points. While there have many teams who won by a large margin, nothing has ever come close to this. Loyola Chicago's win is even more historic when we take a look at the political scenario at the time.

The added layer of history to Loyola's win over Tennessee

During the 1960s, the USA was amidst civil unrest, as the Civil Rights Movement was in full swing. Loyola Chicago, a largely white institution, included African American players on its team. On the other hand, teams like Tennessee Tech and Mississippi State were still segregated. When the Ramblers competed against any team in the South, the players were segregated.

There was an unwritten rule which stated that a team could not have more than three African American players at a time on the court. Ramblers coach George Ireland broke this rule as out of the five starters—Ron Miller, Jerry Harkness, Vic Rouse, Les Hunter, and John Egan—only Egan was white. Loyola would play with five African American players when he was subbed.

In the run to the championship that season, the team faced discrimination and harassment. Their Round of 16 tip-off against Mississippi State is even more historic considering the laws of the state. Governor Ross Barnett prohibited Mississippi's teams from playing against teams with African American players.

However, the Bulldogs coach James McCarthy was determined to send his team to the championship.

"I feel Mississippi State has a right to be here, no matter what the segregationists say. They may be the best basketball team in the nation and if they are, they have a right to prove it," said coach George Ireland before the game.

The Mississippi team and their coach devised a plan to use a decoy team that pretended to go to the tournament while the actual team sneaked out of town. The Ramblers eventually won the tip-off 61-51, and it is remembered in history as the "Game of Change".

Loyola Chicago went on to win the championship defeating two-time defending champion Cincinnati, 60-58, in overtime. In 1964, Tennessee Tech began integrating as it recruited its first African American players, Henry James Jordan, Joe Neal Hilson, and Marvin Knott Beidleman.

