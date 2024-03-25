What is Bill Self's buyout? Exploring what Kansas would owe if they fired the HC

It’s a time of deep reflection for Bill Self and the entire Kansas Jayhawks basketball program. The Jayhawks bowed out of a season that most programs would be proud of. However, Kansas isn’t just any program, and there is always pressure on the team to deliver.

Self is one of the highest-paid and most trusted coaches in college basketball, as evidenced by his lifetime contract.

What would the damage be on the off-chance that he has to part ways with Kansas?

What is Bill Self’s buyout?

If sacked without cause, his buyout would be $23,100,000, along with all pay accrued. The amended deal Self inked with Kansas in 2023 made a provision for the program to fire him without cause, in which case he would be paid the aforementioned amount. In a scenario where he’s fired with cause, however, Kansas will not be liable to pay him.

In yet another scenario, Self may decide to leave Kansas to accept a role elsewhere. In that case, he is liable to pay the Jayhawks an amount of $5 million if that happens before Mar. 2026. However, the buyout will be reduced by a million following Mar. 2026 for up to a year. After that, he’s liable to pay the Jayhawks a sum of $3 million.

Self signed a lifetime contract in 2021, which was amended in 2023 to make him the highest-paid coach in college basketball. The contract is worth $53 million in total. Together with his one-time signing bonus, he is expected to earn more than $11 million this season.

Self’s contract was a huge vote of confidence in his leadership by Kansas. Since he got to Kansas in 2003, he has consistently put the Jayhawks in the top spots of college basketball. Among other things, he has won the national championship twice and multiple conference tournaments and championships.

The Hall of Famer and multiple Coach of the Year winner has built a legacy at Kansas that puts him among the program’s most legendary coaches. However, following a performance that was widely considered below the standard he’s set at the program, there’s a need for a resounding comeback.

It doesn’t seem as though Self is leaving Kansas anytime soon, and barring any mishaps, he will lead the Jayhawks’ campaign next season. One thing Kansas fans can have no doubt about is Self’s ability to restore his team to the level their fans have gotten used to.

