What did Bobby Mullen do? UConn Director under investigation following threats to reporter over Dan Hurley video

UConn’s Director of Men’s Basketball Communications, Bobby Mullen, is under investigation for threatening a reporter over a viral video of coach Dan Hurley.

The incident occurred after UConn’s loss to Florida in the NCAA Tournament, where Hurley was caught on camera delivering an expletive-laden rant aimed at Baylor’s coaching staff.

Reporter Joey Ellis recorded the moment, which quickly spread on social media, per reports. Mullen allegedly confronted Ellis, demanding that the video be deleted and threatening to "ruin his life" if it wasn’t removed. Witnesses, including other journalists, confirmed the confrontation.

According to CBB insider, Rob Reinhar, via his tweet on Monday:

“I’m told the NCAA is considering a possible postseason ban and loss of scholarship spots,” Reinhar wrote. “Local law enforcement is also investigating the matter, as making threats is illegal in North Carolina.”

The NCAA and Raleigh police are investigating the matter, with the NCAA reportedly considering penalties, including a postseason ban and scholarship reductions, according to insider Rob Reinhar. Local law enforcement is also involved, as threats are considered illegal under North Carolina law.

In a statement to Charlotte Sports Live, Mullen claimed that Ellis was in an unauthorized area and defended his actions:

“The lasting image of coach Hurley leaving the court should have been his walking off the court arm-in-arm with his seniors, overwhelmed with emotion,” the statement read.

“Instead, a reporter who was in an area he should not have been, recorded on his cell phone private comments made to members of another coaching staff."

Despite UConn’s efforts to downplay the controversy, the backlash has mounted. Media outlets have rallied behind Ellis, pushing back against Mullen’s claims and condemning the threats.

Dan Hurley’s fiery postgame comments about officiating

After UConn's 77-75 loss to Florida in the NCAA Tournament’s second round, Joey Ellis of Queen City News recorded a viral video of Dan Hurley in the Lenovo Center’s hallway in Raleigh, North Carolina.

In the clip, Hurley, clearly frustrated, turned to the Baylor players preparing for their game against Duke and shouted:

“I hope they don’t f*** you like they f***ed us. I hope they don’t do that to you, Baylor.”

The outburst had come just before Hurley’s emotional interview with CBS’s Tracy Wolfson, where he reflected on the team’s loss.

Coach Hurley saw UConn’s hopes for a third consecutive NCAA title end with the loss to Florida.

