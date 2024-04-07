"What did you have for breakfast?": Fans make hilarious predictions about DJ Burns and Zach Edey's conversation during NC State vs Purdue game

College basketball fans made fun of the Fox College Hoops photo that depicted NC State's DJ Burns Jr and Purdue's Zach Edey having a conversation in the middle of their NCAA Men's Basketball Final Four game on Saturday at Glendale, Arizona.

Fans made some hilarious predictions of what the two were talking about during the game.

"What did you have for breakfast?", one user tweeted .

"Hey Zach, wanna go to Steak & Shake after the game," another fan posted.

"Want to go get donuts after this? Winner buys," the third user wrote .

Others thought about topics like NIL, Justin Trudeau and the women's NCAA women's basketball final.

"Burns: I’m REALLY enjoying all of the NIL I get," one fan wrote .

"Trudeau is our Prime Minister He any good? The worst," wrote another user .

"Who you got? Gamecocks or Hawkeyes? @IowaWBB," the other fan posted.

Other fans thought they were talking trash at each other.

They call you Big Maple? They call me Big Biscuit," a fan tweeted .

"Burns: Damn Yao, how’d ya get so tall? Edey: Damn Shaq, how’d ya break that backboard," the other user asked.

Edey and Burns had several run-ins during the game, as they were muscling each other, with both players wanting to lead their teams to the national final on Apr. 8.

The matchup between the two frontcourt stars was widely expected in the Final Four. Burns and Edey were the hottest big men in the nation, and both contributed big numbers for their respective teams in the tournament.

The aforementioned tweet has reached over 78,500 views.

Zach Edey-led Purdue beats Burns, NC State

Purdue's Zach Edey finished with 20 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.

Zach Edey had the last laugh in the matchup, as the Boilermakers routed the Wolfpack, 63-50.

Edey topscored Purdue with 20 points and 12 rebounds. The Boilermakers used a good start to beat NC State and made the NCAA final a year after losing the first round.

The seven-foot-four behemoth was responsible for shackling Burns, who was limited to eight points, one rebound and four assists. Purdue shot 40% of their field goals and limited NC State to 36.8% compared to the Wolfpack's 26.3%. The Boilermakers dropped 10 3-pointers.

NC State were outrebounded by the bigger Purdue, 41-28, and had lesser free throw attempts, with four, compared to their foes' 10. Lance Jones and Fletcher Loyer also finished in double figures for the Boilermakers, with 14 and 11 points, respectively.

DJ Horne led NC State, which had their nine-game winning streak snapped in the Final Four, with 20 points.

With the win, Purdue moves on to the national championship, where it will meet the winner of the other Final Four game between Alabama and defending champion UConn.

The final will be on Monday, 8:20 p.m. ET the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

