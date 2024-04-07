WATCH: 4x NBA champ Shaquille O'Neal arrives for men's Final Four games in 2024 NCAA tournament

March Madness is typically the time when college basketball becomes the hottest entity, with stars coming out in numbers to watch and support the stars of the next generation.

This year, the story was no different with NBA legend and Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal making his way to the State Farm Stadium to take on the action from the men's Final Four.

Fans caught a glimpse of the legendary Los Angeles Laker as he walked into the arena, ready to take in the action between Purdue and NC State and UConn against Alabama.

Did Shaquille O'Neal ever play in the Final Four?

Shaquille O'Neal has had one of the most legendary careers at the NBA level. Typically referred to as the most dominant offensive force in the game's history, Shaq used his size and strength to win an MVP award and four NBA championships.

But his dominance began at the collegiate level before he joined the NBA. Playing for the LSU Tigers, he was a two-time SEC Player of the Year and the AP Player of the Year in 1991.

Later on, he was inducted into the LSU Hall of Fame with a 900-pound statue of the Big Man, forever institutionalized at the LSU practice facility.

The big man never made it to the Final Four with a conference championship in his sophomore season was the best result for the Tigers in his time with the team.

Big Man flavor right up Shaquille O'Neal's alley

A dominant, bruising big man himself, Shaquille O'Neal has made clear his love for the typical, post-play center style of basketball. In the first match of the Final Four, between Purdue and NC State, that flavor was on display.

For the Purdue Boilermakers, it was 2-time National Player of the Year Zach Edey, who has been thoroughly dominant throughout the year and the NCAA Tournament.

Coming into the game, he stood 65 points away from the all-time single-season record for an NCAA Tournament. During the win against the Wolfpack, he added 20 points, 12 rebounds and 4 assists. Zach continued his tremendous tournament, powering Purdue to a 63-50 victory.

For the NC State Wolfpack, whose Cinderella run came to an end, it was DJ Burns providing the classic Shaquille O'Neal feel. According to draft projections, those skills could come to play for one of Shaq's former teams, the Boston Celtics.

During the Final Four matchup against Purdue, Burns was stifled by the Boilermakers defense and the length of 7'4" Zach Edey, as he finished with just 8 points and 4 assists.