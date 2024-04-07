What is Caitlin Clark's ethnicity? Exploring the Iowa guard’s nationality and background 

Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes will face the South Carolina Gamecocks today for the national title. Clark has mesmerized the nation with her record-breaking season, as she broke both the women's NCAA all-time scoring record previously held by Keisy Plum and the overall NCAA all-time scoring record previously held by Pete Maravich.

She is heading into her second straight national championship game, after losing the 2023 title game to Angel Reese's LSU Tigers, 105-85. The Lady Hawkeyes have already exacted revenge on the Tigers, beating Kim Mulkey's squad in the Elite Eight round. What followed was a victory over Paige Bueckers' UConn Huskies in the Final Four.

The game against Kamilla Cardozo's South Carolina Gamecocks is a rematch of their 2023 Final Four game. The Hawkeyes had edged out South Carolina 77-73 on that occasion.

What is Caitlin Clark's ethnicity?

Caitlin Clark is an American college basketball player from Des Moines, Iowa. She grew up in a traditional Midwestern family in West Des Moines. Despite her wanting to move to the East Coast to play for UConn, destiny brought her to her home state's flagship school.

She played for Dowling Catholic High School during her high school years. She was a McDonald's All-American, Iowa's Gatorade Player of the Year, and Iowa Miss Basketball in 2020.

Caitlin Clark on going back to the national championship game

What will be potentially the last game of Clark's college career will give her the chance to close it all in one shining moment. Many argue that Clark needs to win a title to cement her status as the greatest of all time in women's college basketball. This is what she had to say after the UConn victory:

“Going to the national championship game, everybody's stepping up,” Clark said. “It's not just me. It's not just one player. That's not what this is. We wouldn't be at this point right now if it was just one player. And everybody comes up and makes really big plays when we need them.”

Winning the title would be the perfect send-off for the 22-year-old whose professional career lies ahead of her.

