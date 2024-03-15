What channel are Big Ten Tournament games on today? Time, Channel, TV schedule and live stream for 15 March NCAAB

The Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals will take place on Friday throughout the day and will be significant for the NCAA Tournament. The winner gets an automatic bid into March Madness and avoids Selection Sunday. Let's take a look at which Big Ten Tournament games are happening and how to watch them.

What channel are Big Ten Tournament games on today?

The Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals will air exclusively on the Big Ten Network. Below, we have the breakdowns of how to watch each matchup.

Big Ten Tournament games today

Michigan State Spartans vs. Purdue Boilermakers

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Time: Noon ET

Livestream: Fubo and Hulu + Live TV

The Purdue Boilermakers are the third-ranked team in the nation and the top seed. They are going up against the eighth-seeded Michigan State Spartans. These teams met on March 2, with the Boilermakers picking up an 80-74 home victory.

Wisconsin Badgers vs. Northwestern Wildcats

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Livestream: Fubo and Hulu + Live TV

The fifth-seeded Wisconsin Badgers and the fourth-seeded Northwestern Wildcats will be opponents in the quarterfinals. These teams faced off on Jan. 13, with the Badgers winning at home 71-63.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Livestream: Fubo and Hulu + Live TV

The 10th-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes are the highest-remaining seed in the Big Ten Tournament and have a tough matchup against the second-seeded Illinois Fighting Illini. The Fighting Illini were able to pick up an 87-75 road win back on Jan. 30, so it will be interesting to see how they look in this game.

Indiana Hoosiers vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Time: 9 p.m ET

Livestream: Fubo and Hulu + Live TV

The final game of the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals will see the third-seeded Nebraska Cornhuskers take on the sixth-seeded Indiana Hoosiers. They have played twice in the regular season, with the Hoosiers winning both by double digits.

