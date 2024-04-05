What is College Football Super League? Exploring real motives behind newly proposed athletics model

The world of college football seems to be in a state of flux and the College Football Super League is one of the possible fixes. There are a lot of different influences around the potential creation of a College Football Super League. The belief is that there will be 70 teams locked in (All Power Five programs including the incoming SMU Mustangs and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish).

The remaining spots will be filled by teams in the Group of Five teams that could be dealing with relegation. The people behind this idea are part of a group called "College Sports Tomorrow" that includes the NFL's number-two man Brian Rolapp and Philadelphia 76ers owner David Blitzer among others in a 20-person group leading the way.

How would the College Football Super League work?

The league would have a lot of unique situations but the format is relatively simple. The outline would have the 70 permanent teams never have to worry about relegation. Meanwhile, the remaining 50+ teams in the second division have a similar approach to European football where they can be promoted or relegated based on their standing.

The teams would be placed in eight different 10-team divisions and the eight division winners and eight wild-card teams would make the 16-team playoff. While this idea seems to be unique, some issues are going to be prevalent.

One issue is that the conferences are in the middle of television rights, so unless all Power Five media rights deals are extended until the same year, this seems virtually impossible. Another issue would be convincing the Group of Five teams to be involved despite not being guaranteed a spot.

The major issue is the same as the current format: money. What are the shares going to look like for each school involved? What does it look like for teams in the second division compared to Power Five programs? Unless there are significant decisions ironed out, this proposal may not have much legs under it.

