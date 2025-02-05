"What does that even mean?": La La Anthony bursts out laughing as son Kiyan Anthony hilariously rants about 2025 hairstyles

La La Anthony, ex-wife of former NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, often takes to social media to share content with the pair's son Kiyan Anthony. On Wednesday morning, La La shared a comical clip of Kiyan explaining 2025 hairstyle trends.

"In 2025, everybody either has dreads or a low taper or a mid taper," Kiyan said as his mother laughed.

Kiyan told his mother that dark ceaser haircuts are out of style.

"What does that even mean?" La La asked her son, still laughing.

"You gotta fix yourself, like you really gotta readjust," Kiyan said about people with nontrendy hairstyles.

The teen, who will play basketball at Syracuse this fall, teased La La that the reason she can't find love is because she goes after men with bad haircuts.

"The culture is changing; it's evolving, mom," Kiyan explained.

"Leave me alone," La La laughed as her son's rant ended.

La La often shares videos of her and Kiyan with her 1.3 million TikTok followers, including comical clips of their conversations, dance videos, and Kiyan's basketball highlights.

Kiyan Anthony following in his father's footsteps

In November, Kiyan Anthony announced that he was committing to Syracuse University, the same college his dad Carmelo attended. Kiyan revealed the big news on his father's podcast "7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony & Kid Mero."

Carmelo played one season for the Orange from 2002-03 and led the team to its only national championship title. Now, Kiyan, a top-40 recruit in his class, will look to return Syracuse to greatness.

"You've got a chance to put the school and the community and New York back to where it's supposed to be," Carmelo told his son on his podcast. “You the only one [that] can do it, you did it the right way, you went through the struggle, you went through every level of development as a player, as a young man."

The senior shooting guard said it was hard growing up in his dad's shadow and constantly being compared to him. However, this just brought the father and son closer together.

"The struggle was real, especially in middle school and my freshman year in high school," Kiyan Anthony said. "I didn't know what I was doing then, but I started listening to my dad. I trusted his words, established a routine, and began to change into my own player.

"The biggest difference between me and my dad is that he was a straight-up bucket, a straight-up bully. He could score on you at will. I have scoring ability and I can create for others."

Both Carmelo and La La posed for photos with their son to announce his college commitment, with the family decked out in Syracuse gear. From his mother showing him off on social media to his father providing athletic advice, Kiyan Anthony seems to have a good support system as he looks ahead to his college career.

