What happened between Angel Reese and Jill Biden? Bayou Barbie's interaction with the First Lady explored

LSU basketball star Angel Reese made headlines in April for a huge controversy that made her the most talked about student-athlete in the country for weeks.

Reese has always been notorious for being outspoken, an aspect which won her a horde of fans and made her the face of women's CBB alongside her rival, Iowa's Caitlin Clark.

So, what happened between Angel Reese and the First Lady of the United States of America?

What is the origin of the beef between Angel Reese and Jill Biden?

Angel Reese led the LSU Tigers to the national championship in a thrilling game against Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes. Following this game, the First Lady, Jill Biden, suggested that both teams visit the White House.

That has never happened before and Reese took exception with the suggestion and took to Twitter to express her disgust. She termed it a joke and then posted the story with this caption:

“WE NOT COMING. period,” Reese tweeted.

Vanessa Valdivia, Jill Biden's spokesperson, clarified that the First Lady did not mean any disrespect with the remarks during a briefing.

The Bayou Barbie was not having it though and during an appearance on 'The Paper Route Podcast', she reiterated her stance.

“I’m not gonna lie to you, I don’t accept the apology because of, you said what you said. I said what I said. And like, you can’t go back on certain things that you say,” Reese asserted. "I mean, you felt like they should’ve came because of sportsmanship, right? They can have that spotlight. We'll go to the Obamas. We’ll see Michelle. We’ll see Barack.”

Later on, Angel Reese relented and explained her side of things on an episode of ESPN's 'SportsCenter'.

“At the beginning, we were hurt, it was emotional for us because we know how hard we worked all year for everything and just being able to see that, that hurt us in the moment,” Reese said. “But it was tough just seeing that in the beginning, but I think we’ll all come together and I think it’ll be good.

“But just going back on it, you don’t get that experience ever, so being able to go back, and I know my team probably wants to go for sure and my coaches are supportive of that, so I’m going to do what’s best for the team and if they would like to go and we decide we’re going to go, then we’re going to go," she added.

The LSU Tigers visited the White House. Angel Reese and the First Lady hugged it out and the episode had a happy ending after all.