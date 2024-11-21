What happened to Natalie Potts? Nebraska forward delivers devastating news post injury on X

Nebraska forward Natalie Potts announced on Wednesday afternoonthat she will be out of the season due to a torn ACL.

The reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year sustained the injury on Tuesday while contesting a play in the second quarter of the Cornhuskers' game against North Alabama.

The 6-foot-2 St. Louis native posted the news on social media, saying that she's devastated by the development. Potts pledged to be stronger than ever once she returns from a long process to recover and rehabilitate her injured knee.

"I am devastated to announce that I have torn my ACL and will be out for the remainder of the season. Nothing has stopped me before and I surely won't let this stop me now. This journey will certainly have its challenges but these are challenges that I'm ready to face," Potts wrote on X.

"As the road to recovery begins I just want to thank everyone for their kind words and prayers. I'm surrounded by the best and I can't wait to support my amazing teammates from the sideline. I'll be back and strong than every before. As always... GO BIG RED."

In five games this season, Potts has averaged 14.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game for the Cornhuskers. She has shot an amazing 68.4% clip from the field, including 72.7 from the 3-point line.

Natalie Potts had a season-high of 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting, including 2-of-2 from 3-point line, in Nebraska's 113-70 win against South Dakota on Nov. 16.

Nebraska HC Amy Williams will deploy various lineup strategies to make up for Natalie Potts' loss

The loss of Natalie Potts could force Nebraska coach Amy Williams to deploy unconventional strategies to keep themselves in contention in the Big Ten Conference.

The forward has performed well in the 2024-25 women's college basketball season, as her presence kept opposing teams from double-teaming Cornhuskers star Alexis Markowski inside the paint.

Following the injury, Williams called up freshman guard/forward Amiah Hargrove to start in the second half against North Alabama. Hargrove played 17 minutes and finished with four points, two assists, one steal and one block.

Sophomore forward Jess Petrie could also be an option at the forward spot. She delivered a career game against the Lions, finishing with 14 points, five rebounds and two blocks.

Amy Williams could also opt for a four-guard combo to open space for Markowski to operate inside. Although Nebraska has a deep guard rotation, it would likely stay away from that strategy unless needed.

What lineup strategy should Nebraska employ following the season-ending injury of forward Natalie Potts? Let's know your views in the comments section below:

