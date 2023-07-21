What is the Kansas State men's basketball schedule for 2023? Exploring the Home and away games for the powerhouse in the Big 12 

The Kansas State Wildcats defied expectations last season, finishing third in the Big 12. The Wildcats, under Naismith National Coach of the Year Jerome Tang, finished 26-10. They also made it to the Elite Eight for the 13th time in school history.

But what’s next for the Wildcats in 2023? How will they handle the expanded Big 12, which will welcome four new members: BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF? What are the key games and matchups that fans should watch out for?

The Big 12 revealed its home-and-away opponents for the 2023-24 men’s basketball season on Thursday. The league will keep playing 18 games, with each team facing nine opponents at home and nine on the road. This will be the first season with a 14-team format in the Big 12.

Kansas State Wildcats men’s basketball schedule for 2023: A look at the Big 12 matchups

Home-and-away games

Kansas State vs. Kansas

The Wildcats will play 10 home-and-away games in the Big 12, facing each of these opponents twice: BYU, Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma State and West Virginia. These games will test the Wildcats’ consistency and toughness, as they will have to deal with different styles of play and hostile environments.

Among these games, the most anticipated ones are the Sunflower Showdown against Kansas Jayhawks, which is one of the oldest and most intense rivalries in college basketball. The Wildcats and the Jayhawks have played each other 299 times, with Kansas leading the series 204-95. The Wildcats will look to get some momentum and challenge the Jayhawks for the Big 12 supremacy.

Home games

Florida A&M vs. Kansas

The Wildcats will host four other Big 12 teams at Bramlage Coliseum: Baylor, UCF, Oklahoma and TCU. These games will provide an opportunity for the Wildcats to defend their home court and rack up some wins.

Away games

Kentucky vs. Kansas State

The Wildcats will travel to four other Big 12 venues: Cincinnati, Houston, Texas and Texas Tech. These games will be tough tests as the Wildcats will face some of the best teams and crowds in the conference.

The Kansas State men’s basketball schedule for 2023 is full of exciting games and matchups that will showcase the Wildcats' skills and potential. The Wildcats will face some of the country's best teams and compete for another Big 12 title and NCAA Tournament berth. Fans should get ready for another thrilling season of Wildcats basketball.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence