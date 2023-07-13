Where is the Big 12 championship game in 2023 and beyond? Brett Yormark's plans for the title game and venue explored

Plans about the future of the Big 12 championship game are one of the talking points at the ongoing Big 12 Media Days. The event kicked off Wednesday with commissioner Brett Yormark’s opening remarks.

The events are being held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The stadium which has acquired an iconic status as the home of the Big 12 championship game will continue hosting the games through 2030.

Yormark revealed this during his opening remarks on Wednesday. According to the commissioner, the conference has reached an agreement with AT&T Stadium. The agreement is to extend its use for the conference championship game through the 2030 season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The stadium’s history with the conference started in 2009, when it hosted the Big 12 championship game. It was scheduled to host the series again in 2010, but the game was abandoned following Colorado and Nebraska’s exits from the conference. The NCAA rules then required conferences to have at least 12 members before qualifying to stage a football championship game.

This rule changed in January 2015, allowing conferences with membership fewer than 12 to hold a championship game if they play a round-robin schedule. The Big 12 then brought back its championship game in 2017, and it has ever since been held at AT&T Stadium.

More on the Big 12 championship game from Yormark

The venue extension agreement is not the only highlight of Yormark’s remarks having to do with the Big 12 championship game. The commissioner further announced that the championship game will now feature a halftime show where a major artist will be performing.

The show will be televised on ABC. Fans will get to know the performer for this year’s show when it is announced on August 12.

More teams will be competing for a spot at the Big 12 championship game this season as the conference’s membership increases to 14. This is after the arrival of four new members: BYU, Houston, UCF and Cincinnati. This will only be for a season, however, as Oklahoma and Texas, will make their way out of the conference in 2024.

Kansas State is the defending champion. The Wildcats beat the TCU Horned Frogs 31-28 in overtime to claim the crown.

The Big 12 Media Days continue with more events scheduled Wednesday and Thursday.

Poll : 0 votes