Where are the Big 12 Media Days to be held this year? Venue, stadium details, and more

With the Big 12 Media Days a couple of days away, there’s much to rave about. One interesting talking point, however, is the venue of the events, the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Many know the stadium as the home of the NFL outfit, the Dallas Cowboys. But it is more. The stadium is also the home of the historic Cotton Bowl Classic. In addition, it holds an important place in the Big 12 Conference as the home of the Big 12 Championship Game.

Completed on May 27, 2009, the stadium features a retractable roof. It has a sitting capacity of 80,000 which can be reconfigured to sit 20,000 more. The facility was built as a multipurpose venue suitable for hosting events including basketball, football, soccer, concerts, rodeos, and so on.

Along with 10 other stadiums, it is billed to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It was built as a successor to the old, partially covered Texas Stadium, formerly home to the Cowboys.

How suitable is the venue of the Big 12 Media Days 2023?

As the venue for the Big 12 Media Days, AT&T is significant in some ways. Firstly, it is where the conference reaches a climactic resolution every season with the Conference Championship Game.

So it makes sense that fans get the first peek into the new season at the same venue. It gives the NFL season plot an organic tinge to it.

The second reason is related to the first. AT&T is as neutral as any venue can get. But it is also familiar. Each of the teams can feel completely at home in the stadium and no team has the advantage of feeling more comfortable than the others.

What’s more, the stadium is big enough to accommodate a large fan turnout. The events might center around the players and coaches, but the fans are an important part of the entire setup. It is important, therefore, that risks of overcrowding and stampeding are eliminated. The AT&T Stadium does just that.

Ultimately, the Big 12 Media Days are, as the name suggests, a series of media events. AT&T Stadium covers what is really the main aspect of the events, the media amenities, spacious concourses, large press boxes, and modern technology

