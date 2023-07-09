The Big 12 Media Days will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on July 12 and 13, 2023.

It will be the first time the league has had 14 teams. In addition, it will be Oklahoma and Texas' final Media Day appearance because they will be switching to the SEC in 2024.

For both college football fans and media members, the Big 12 Media Days are a significant occasion. It is an opportunity for media members to get the latest news and information about the next season. Fans will also get to meet the coaches and players of their favorite teams.

Big 12 Media Days will undoubtedly be a flurry of action and excitement. Both fans and members of the media are eager to see how the Big 12 Conference will develop in the future.

The Big 12 will host a variety of additional events during Media Days, including a coaches' breakfast, a media preview, and a fan fest.

Attendees expected at the Big 12 Media Days 2023

Each member team has released the names of players accompanying the head coaches to the events. The list is as follows:

July 12

Baylor

Head Coach: Dave Aranda

QB Blake Shapen

TE Drake Dabney

WR Josh Cameron

DL TJ Franklin

LB Mike Smith Jr.

BYU

Head Coach: Kalani Sitake

QB Kedon Slovis

WR Kody Epps

LB Ben Bywater

DE Tyler Batty

P Ryan Rehkow

Houston

Dana Holgorsen: Head Coach

DL Nelson Ceaser;

OL Jack Freeman;

LB Hasaan Hypolite;

OL Patrick Paul

Kansas

Lance Leipold - Head Coach

QB Jalon Daniels;

RB Devin Neal;

LB Rich Miller;

S Kenny Logan Jr.

Oklahoma

Head Coach: Brent Venables

QB Dillon Gabriel

WR Drake Stoops

DL Jonah Laulu

LB Danny Stutsman

Oklahoma State

Mike Gundy - Head Coach

LB Collin Oliver;

CB Korie Black;

WR Brennan Presley;

OL Preston Wilson

TCU

Sonny Dykes: Head Coach

S Bud Clark;

OL Brandon Coleman;

LB Jamoi Hodge;

CB Josh Newton;

TE Jared Wiley

Kansas State

Head Coach: Chris Klieman

QB Will Howard

OL Cooper Beebe

LB Daniel Green

S Kobe Savage

Iowa State

Head Coach: Matt Campbell

WR Jaylin Noel

DB Beau Freyler

DB T.J. Tampa

LB Gerry Vaughn

July 13

UCF

Gus Malzahn - Head Coach

WR Javon Baker

DL Ricky Barber

QB John Rhys Plumlee

DE Josh Celiscar

OL Lokahi Pauole

Cincinnati

Scott Satterfield - Head Coach

QB Emory Jones

DB Deshawn Pace

DL Jowon Briggs

DL Dontay Corleone

Texas Tech

Joey McGuire - Head Coach

QB Tyler Shough

RB Tahj Brooks

DL Tony Bradford Jr.

DL Jaylon Hutchings

West Virginia

Neal Brown - Head Coach

OL Zach Frazier

OL Doug Nester

DL Sean Martin

LB Lee Kpogba

DB Aubrey Burks

