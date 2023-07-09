The Big 12 Media Days will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on July 12 and 13, 2023.
It will be the first time the league has had 14 teams. In addition, it will be Oklahoma and Texas' final Media Day appearance because they will be switching to the SEC in 2024.
For both college football fans and media members, the Big 12 Media Days are a significant occasion. It is an opportunity for media members to get the latest news and information about the next season. Fans will also get to meet the coaches and players of their favorite teams.
Big 12 Media Days will undoubtedly be a flurry of action and excitement. Both fans and members of the media are eager to see how the Big 12 Conference will develop in the future.
The Big 12 will host a variety of additional events during Media Days, including a coaches' breakfast, a media preview, and a fan fest.
Attendees expected at the Big 12 Media Days 2023
Each member team has released the names of players accompanying the head coaches to the events. The list is as follows:
July 12
Baylor
Head Coach: Dave Aranda
QB Blake Shapen
TE Drake Dabney
WR Josh Cameron
DL TJ Franklin
LB Mike Smith Jr.
BYU
Head Coach: Kalani Sitake
QB Kedon Slovis
WR Kody Epps
LB Ben Bywater
DE Tyler Batty
P Ryan Rehkow
Houston
Dana Holgorsen: Head Coach
DL Nelson Ceaser;
OL Jack Freeman;
LB Hasaan Hypolite;
OL Patrick Paul
Kansas
Lance Leipold - Head Coach
QB Jalon Daniels;
RB Devin Neal;
LB Rich Miller;
S Kenny Logan Jr.
Oklahoma
Head Coach: Brent Venables
QB Dillon Gabriel
WR Drake Stoops
DL Jonah Laulu
LB Danny Stutsman
Oklahoma State
Mike Gundy - Head Coach
LB Collin Oliver;
CB Korie Black;
WR Brennan Presley;
OL Preston Wilson
TCU
Sonny Dykes: Head Coach
S Bud Clark;
OL Brandon Coleman;
LB Jamoi Hodge;
CB Josh Newton;
TE Jared Wiley
Kansas State
Head Coach: Chris Klieman
QB Will Howard
OL Cooper Beebe
LB Daniel Green
S Kobe Savage
Iowa State
Head Coach: Matt Campbell
WR Jaylin Noel
DB Beau Freyler
DB T.J. Tampa
LB Gerry Vaughn
July 13
UCF
Gus Malzahn - Head Coach
WR Javon Baker
DL Ricky Barber
QB John Rhys Plumlee
DE Josh Celiscar
OL Lokahi Pauole
Cincinnati
Scott Satterfield - Head Coach
QB Emory Jones
DB Deshawn Pace
DL Jowon Briggs
DL Dontay Corleone
Texas Tech
Joey McGuire - Head Coach
QB Tyler Shough
RB Tahj Brooks
DL Tony Bradford Jr.
DL Jaylon Hutchings
West Virginia
Neal Brown - Head Coach
OL Zach Frazier
OL Doug Nester
DL Sean Martin
LB Lee Kpogba
DB Aubrey Burks
