What is Nate Oats' coaching record in NCAA Tournament? All you need to know

Nate Oats has established himself as one of the best coaches in college basketball. After a successful tenure with the Buffalo Bills, Oats joined the Alabama Crimson Tide and dramatically impacted the team.

His tenure with Buffalo saw him lead the team to 3 NCAA Tournament appearances in four seasons. Coming to Alabama, a similar trajectory followed, as he's led the team to the postseason each year except his first.

The 2-time MAC and one-time SEC Coach of the Year is riding high on his team's third trip to the Sweet 16 in four years.

In this article, we look at Nate Oats' coaching record in the NCAA Tournament during his appearances with Buffalo and Alabama.

Expand Tweet

What is Nate Oats' record in the NCAA Tournament?

In the 2024 NCAA Tournament, Nate Oats, with an 8-6 record, has showcased his coaching prowess, guiding both the Buffalo Bulls and the Alabama Crimson Tide. His journey includes seven appearances, with the first three leading Buffalo to three Conference Tournaments and one regular-season title during the 2015-16 season, his inaugural year.

Before taking the helm at Buffalo, Oats served as an assistant to Bobby Hurley. In his debut season, despite Buffalo's third-best record in the MAC, Oats steered the team to victory in the Conference Tournament with notable wins against Miami (OH), Ohio, and Akron, securing a spot in March Madness. However, their tournament run was cut short by a loss to Miami (FL) in the first round.

After missing out in 2016-17, the team won back-to-back MAC regular season and conference titles, en route to the NCAA tournament. A first-round upset over Arizona saw the team reach the Round of 32 where they were beaten by Kentucky handily in 2017-18.

The next year was a similar story. After defeating Arizona State, the team lost to Texas Tech in the Round of 32, before Nate Oats departed for Alabama.

Nate Oats for the Buffalo Bulls

With the Crimson Tide, Oats missed out on a postseason bid in his first season. The second year saw him make a return after leading the team to a Conference regular season and tournament title, their first in nearly 2 decades, earning SEC Coach of the Year in the process.

A strong run in the postseason saw Nate make it the farthest of his career. Victories over Iona and Maryland saw Alabama enter the Sweet Sixteen where they lost to a red-hot UCLA team in Overtime.

The next year saw the team take a step back, finishing 5th in the Conference and entering the NCAA Tournament as the 6th seed. A quick upset to Notre Dame saw their run come to an end in the first round itself.

The next year, Oats and Alabama came back with a vengeance. Once again winning the Conference regular season and tournament titles, they received a bid as the 1-seed. Their run at the tournament began with a win over Texas A&M followed by another against Maryland. Unfortunately, they were once again upset by San Diego State in the Sweet Sixteen.

This season, Alabama has been steadily consistent the entire year, finishing with the 2nd seed in the SEC. Earning a bid as the fourth seed, they have notched wins over Charleston and Grand Canyon in the first two rounds. The next stop for them is against North Carolina in the Sweet Sixteen in a No. 4 seed versus No. 5 seed matchup.

How many first-round picks have Nate Oats coached in Alabama?

Nate Oats has coached four first-round picks during his tenure at Alabama, with a total of 6 NBA draft selections coming from his program. Before his arrival, the team had produced 6 total selections in the last 18 years.

Names like Kira Lewis, Josh Primo, and Herb Jones have already carved out a niche for themselves in the NBA. Further, under his tutelage, Brandon Miller was selected as the 2nd overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and is quickly blossoming into one of the most exciting young players in the NBA for the Charlotte Hornets.

Brandon Miller for the Charlotte Hornets

Nate Oats has quickly solidified himself as a genuine name to watch out for in the college basketball coaching ranks. The comments made by Rylan Griffen stand testament to how popular he is with his players as well.

As he continues to climb the ranks, do you think a "Natty" is in his future? Let us know in the comments below.