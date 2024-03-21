What were the scores of last 5 NCAA basketball championship games? Revisiting March Madness title game showdowns ft. UConn vs San Diego State

The NCAA basketball championship is underway and college basketball fans could not be more excited. We have some very compelling matches in the first round as the defending champions, UConn, take on Stetson.

While the 2024 March Madness fever is high, let's look at the last five NCAA basketball championship showdowns.

What were the scores of the last 5 NCAA basketball championship games?

Villanova vs Michigan (2018)

Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo was making it rain from downtown as he led the Wildcats to the championship. They defeated the Wolverines 79-62 and the current New York Knicks guard scored 31 points.

Villanova won all six games by double digits over this tournament run, joining Michigan State (2000), Duke (2001), and North Carolina (2009) and by doing so, they won their third overall title.

Virginia vs Texas Tech (2019)

The only game to have gone overtime in the last five NCAA championship deciders. It was Virginia who took the championship home after Texas made them work for it. The Cavaliers won the championship 85-77 after an incredible comeback.

The team was led by De'Andre Hunter a season after becoming the first No. 1 seed to lose to a 16. This match also had its twists and turns, as the Cavaliers saw their 10-point lead turn into a 3-point deficit with just 12 seconds left.

Hunter finished with a career-high 27 points and Virginia won their first championship.

Baylor vs Gonzaga (2021)

The Baylor Bears defeated Gonzaga 86-70 in the 2021 NCAA basketball championship. It was a heartbreaking loss for the Bulldogs, who had everything going since the start of the season.

This was their only loss and they could have been the first unbeaten national champion since Indiana in 1976. Scott Drew's Bears outrebounded the Bulldogs and had a better FG%, Three point%, FT%, more assists, more steals, and more blocks, bullying them throughout the game.

Kansas vs North Carolina (2022)

Another comeback to win the 2022 NCAA championship. This time, it was the Jayhawks that won the game to secure their fourth title. This Kansas team was led by Devon Dotson and first-round NBA pick Udoka Azubuike.

Furthermore, this was the season after the COVID-19 pandemic. The University of North Carolina had a 15-point lead after the first half. The second half was turned around by Wilson and McCormack, who scored 15 points each and Braun and Agbaji, who got 12 on the board. Kansas defeated North Carolina 72-69 in this game.

UConn vs San Diego State (2023)

Last year's NCAA basketball championship was won by Dan Hurley's University of Connecticut. It was one of the most impressive performances by a team in the finals of the NCAA Tournament, as UConn defeated San Diego by 17 points. The final score was 76-59 in favor of UConn.

Two UConn players (Adama Sanogo and Tristen Newton) recorded a double-double.

They built a 12-point lead in the first half and then it was extremely tough for the Aztecs to come back, even after narrowing the lead in the second half. This win gave the Huskies their fifth NCAA basketball championship.

Which team will win the NCAA basketball championship?

