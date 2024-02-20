What is Tyrese Proctor's ethnicity? Duke guard's background and family tree explored

Tyrese Proctor is an emerging talent on the Blue Devils' roster. The sophomore was selected as one of three team captains for the 2023-24 season and is the fourth sophomore captain in Duke’s basketball history. He joins Tre Jones (2020) along with Greg Paulus and Josh McRoberts (2007) on this list.

Following his incredible two seasons at Duke, fans are curious to know more about their beloved guard. Here is everything you need to know.

What is Tyrese Proctor's ethnicity?

Tyrese Proctor is of mixed ethnicity. His father Roderick "Rod" Proctor is African-American and was born in Mississippi. The senior Proctor was a standout point guard at Mississippi College from 1990 to 1994.

Proctor's mother is Caucasian and was born and raised in Australia. The couple met after Rod moved to Australia to play in the NBL. Tyrese Proctor credits his father for his passion and dedication to basketball. When asked who he looks up to the most, Proctor shared:

"Definitely my dad. Dad’s had a big impact on my basketball career and also my personal life and then yeah, so probably my dad."

Tyrese Proctor's personal life

Proctor was born on April 1, 2004, in Sydney, Australia. He has a sister and a half-brother. Growing up, Proctor showed immense potential. The NBA Global Academy alum played a very important role in the 2021 Australian Under-20 Championships. Competing as one of the youngest players, he averaged 13.8 points and 4.4 assists.

Additionally, the 6-foot-5 guard led the New South Wales Metro Under-18 team at the 2018 U-18 Championships. They finished fourth, and he averaged 18.6 points and 3.1 assists. Despite playing other sports, the guard knew that basketball was his endgame.

‘‘Basketball is my No.1 sport. I have played other sports at school such as cricket, Oztag and football. But basketball is my game," said Proctor.

His interests outside of the game include 2K and FIFA.

"I'm a pretty big video game guy, so you know just hang out with mates whether that's playing 2K or FIFA or something and then just going outside and doing some stuff with the boys."

Having been a hooper since the age of two, his passion for the game is evident as he continues to scale new heights with the Blue Devils. After a stacked freshman year, Proctor's sophomore year is tinged with a few injury incidents. It will be interesting to see how he recovers from this setback in the coming games.

