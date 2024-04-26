What is the women's NCAA transfer portal? Exploring the key details

The NCAA transfer portal was introduced in 2018 to allow players to move to other teams based on their preferences. Previously, athletes had restricted movement from the programs they were recruited in right out of high school. Now, the transfer portal has given student-athletes the choice to move programs if they do not find the current one suitable.

The portal has given rise to many success stories like Cam Spencer, Te-Hina Paopao and others who transferred and went on to win championships with their new teams.

NIL also plays a huge role in transfers as players look to move to programs that offer them higher pay while also opening up their brand to a larger market due to viewership.

When does the transfer portal open for women's college basketball?

The transfer portal opened on March 18 for men's and women's college basketball. The previous 60-day window has now been reduced to 45 days.

When does the transfer portal close for women's college basketball?

The transfer portal closes on May 1. Additionally, the NCAA has implemented a new regulation requiring graduate transfers intending to use their fifth year of eligibility to enter the portal before the deadline. Previously, these transfers could enter the portal at any point in the year.

"Student-athletes who plan to enroll as graduate students at their next school can enter the portal at any time during the academic year but must enter the portal prior to the conclusion of their respective sports' final transfer windows," the NCAA wrote in a news release. (via ESPN)

Who is in the 2024 women's college basketball transfer portal?

According to ESPN, more than 1,300 Division I women's basketball players have entered the transfer portal. While most athletes have found new homes, some are still ruminating about their choices.

Haley Van Lith of LSU Tigers is one such player who has received offers from multiple schools, including Mississippi State and TCU. While it was previously reported that she had joined the Horned Dogs, Van Lith dismissed the rumors, claiming that she has visited TCU and multiple other schools and is still waiting to make a choice.

Some other players still in the portal include Janiah Barker from Texas A&M, Alexsia Rose from UMass, Aaliyah Nye from Alabama, Angelica Velez and Kateri Poole from LSU, Ines Bettencourt and Amari DeBerry from UConn, Christina Dalce from Villanova and Shay Ciezki from Penn State.

Also Read: Women's College Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker 2024: List of all players who've entered the transfer portal