Women's College Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker 2024: List of all players who've entered the transfer portal

The NCAA Women's Tournament is set, and with that, some players who won't compete further have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Let's take a look at the players who have officially entered the transfer portal.

Top College Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker 2024

Kateri Poole, LSU

Kateri Poole entered the transfer after only playing four games this season with the Tigers. The former national champion guard averaged 2.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 12.8 minutes per game.

Her role was diminished but she is looking for a fresh start with a new program.

Madi Ott, Clemson

After not making the NCAA Tournament this season, Clemson guard Madi Ott has declared to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. She did not have as much of an impact as she hoped for this season but she is looking for a new home after spending three seasons with the Tigers.

She played 94 games (28 starts) and averaged 2.7 points, 1.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists while shooting 30.2% from the field.

Maddi Cluse, Clemson

Another member of the Clemson Tigers has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, as guard Maddi Cluse is in search of a new team.

She was limited to 13 games this season and averaged 7.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.9 steals in 22.7 minutes per game. She had a 43.5/33.3/47.2 shooting split.

Ajae Petty, Kentucky

Senior forward Ajae Petty had a breakout season for the Kentucky Wildcats this season but entered the NCAA Transfer Portal once the season concluded.

She had an outstanding season, appearing in all 32 games and averaging 14.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.8 blocks and 1.3 steals in 31.2 minutes while shooting 50.7% from the field.

