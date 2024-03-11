The women's college basketball season is nearing the grand finale as the AP Poll Top 25 for Week 19 has been officially released. The conference tournaments have wrapped up for the major conferences, and some automatic bids have already been cashed in. It's time to break down the rankings and discuss what this means.

AP Poll Top 25 Breakdown

The AP Poll has seen its twists and turns, and Week 19 of the women's basketball season is no different. We have the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks at the top of the list, but the projected number-one seeds are Iowa, USC and Stanford.

Below is the AP Poll heading into Selection Sunday.

Ranking Team Record 1 South Carolina 32-0 2 Iowa 29-4 3 USC 26-5 4 Stanford 28-5 5 Texas 28-4 6 UCLA 25-6 7 Ohio State 25-5 8 LSU 28-5 9 Notre Dame 26-6 10 UConn 28-5 11 NC State 27-6 12 Oregon State 24-7 13 Virginia Tech 24-7 14 Gonzaga 29-2 15 Indiana 24-5 16 Kansas State 25-6 17 Oklahoma 22-8 18 Colorado 2-9 19 Baylor 24-7 20 Utah 22-10 21 UNLV 27-2 22 Syracuse 23-7 23 Creighton 25-5 24 Louisville 24-9 25 Fairfield 28-1

Who climbed the most in this week's AP Poll Top 25?

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish climbed up the AP Poll the most as they jumped five spots and now sit in the ninth ranking. As the fourth seed in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament, they could defeat the fifth-seed Louisville Cardinals, top-seed Virginia Tech Hokies and second-seed NC State Wolfpack.

Who has fallen the most in this week's AP Poll Top 25?

The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers fell the most as they are down three spots compared to their standings last week. The Buckeyes lost in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals to the Maryland Terrapins 82-61 and were eliminated without winning a single game. They never had a chance, as they never held the lead after the 6:29 mark in the second quarter.

The Hoosiers had a tough showing in the Big Ten tournament, as they also were upset in the quarterfinals. The Michigan Wolverines knocked them off with a 69-56 final score. Indiana controlled the game for a while, but a 29-13 run in the fourth quarter for Michigan propelled them to victory and eliminated the Hoosiers.

The two upsets made the tournament very interesting, but expect both teams to hear their names during Selection Sunday.

