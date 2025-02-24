When $18 million worth Geno Auriemma teasingly reacted to Chris Dailey while Sue Bird heaped praise on UConn associate coach

UConn coach Geno Auriemma sat down with her former players, Sue Bird and Morgan Tuck, for a CT Forum discussion in May 2023. Moderator Kimberley Martin began the conversation by asking their thoughts on UConn associate coach Chris Dailey.

Ad

At first, Auriemma had some nice words for Dailey. Tuck and Bird followed by speaking glowingly about Dailey's impact on the program.

"She is consistent sometimes, consistently annoying, yes, but consistent and dependable," Bird said (at 2:16). "We think of the UConn's success and all the games that are won ... obviously, a lot has to do with Coach Auriemma for sure, but it's that consistency that [Chris Dailey] likes — to be great every single day, to show up every single day to practice.

Ad

Trending

"We all have bad days. I'm sure CD has her own bad days, but we never saw that."

Geno Auriemma, who is worth $18 million per CelebrityNetWorth, interrupted Bird to jokingly add:

"I did."

Ad

The two-word response from the Hall of Fame coach brought laughter from the audience. Bird then noted that Auriemma and Dailey complement each other well because they have seen each other at their worst.

Sue Bird played for the Huskies under Auriemma from 1998 to 2002, helping the school win two national championships. Meanwhile, Morgan Tuck was a member of four national title teams from 2013 to 2016.

Rebecca Lobo talks about how Geno Auriemma and Chris Dailey's values shaped her life

The UConn Huskies celebrated the 40th anniversary of coach Geno Auriemma and associate coach Chris Dailey's arrival in Storrs in November 2024.

Ad

Among several former players who attended the celebration was Rebecca Lobo, who played for the Huskies from 1991 to 1995 and was part of their first national championship team in 1995.

In Part 4 of the "Geno & CDCD: 40 Years of Excellence" series for SNY, Lobo reflected on Auriemma and Dailey's impact on her life.

"When players leave here, they have a tremendous affection for what they've been through and a tremendous affection for coach and CD," Rebecca said. "I owe so much to coach Auriemma.

Ad

"Winning a national championship changed my life, but playing for him changed in a lot of ways who I am for the better. I was here for four years, but he's impacted the last 30 years."

In 2010, Geno Auriemma inducted Lobo into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame. She played in the WNBA from 1997 to 2003 and currently works as an analyst for ESPN.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here