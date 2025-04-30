When Arkansas HC John Calipari reflected on dealing with egos while coaching college players

John Calipari began his coaching journey in 1982. Ever since then, he has dealt with several types of players, including ones with big egos and attitude problems.

In January 2016, when he was coaching the Kentucky Wildcats, Calipari spilled the beans on how he manages college players who believe too highly of themselves before making it big.

"I'm like, see, you think these kids are really sure of themselves? They're not, and that's why you have to be on their side of the table," Calipari said in a video released by Championship Productions (0:08). "You have to be with them. You can't be on the other side of the table, beating them down. And high school players are even more unsure of themselves. I don't care how good they are, they're masking something."

Calipari also said that arrogance and ego go hand in hand, and having both traits is not beneficial for players.

"I don't want arrogance," Calipari said (1:34). "Arrogance has a lot to do with ego. Arrogance is, well, don't you know who I am? Don't you know my numbers? Didn't you read the newspaper? Don't you know what I score? Why are you playing me so hard? Ego and arrogance? You lose.

"I want a swagger. A swagger means you're prepared. You've been taught to play basketball. You're not just taught to run plays. You're comfortable because you work so hard, you know you deserve to do well, and you trust everybody around you. So, you have a swagger that someone got your back if you go for it and don't quite do it, that's what we're trying to build here."

John Calipari coached at Kentucky from 2009 to 2024. He led them to the national championship in 2012.

In 2015, NBA superstar LeBron James praised Calipari for his ability to transform players with big egos into top players who get the best for his team.

John Calipari is in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

NCAA Basketball: Arkansas HC John Calipari - Source: Imagn

John Calipari was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015. He earned the distinction three years after winning his only national title.

However, Calipari's coaching philosophy and style have had a big influence on basketball in the country. Apart from Kentucky, he has coached at UMass and Memphis.

Calipari also coached in the NBA with the then-New Jersey Nets. He also served as an assistant coach with the Philadelphia 76ers.

In April 2024, Arkansas hired Calipari by signing him to a reported five-year deal worth $7 million per season.

Across his college coaching career, Calipari has compiled a 835–275 record.

