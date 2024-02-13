When is Caitlin Clark's next game? Exploring the Iowa guard's chances to beat Pete Maravich's record against Michigan

Iowa women's hoops star Caitlin Clark continues her record-chasing ways as her Hawkeyes team falls short against Nebraska. Now, all eyes are on her once again as Iowa moves to take on Michigan on Friday.

Against the Huskers, Clark almost logged a triple-double with 31 points, 10 assists, and 8 rebounds. Her passing did lead her to set a new career milestone (1,005 assists), though no one cared about that as much as her scoring.

With her output, Clark is now second all-time in scoring in women's college basketball (3,520), only seven points behind the Las Vegas Aces' Kelsey Plum (3,527).

When is Caitlin Clark's next game?

Clark will take the court on Friday, February 16, against the Michigan Lady Wolverines at home. Expect that game to be incredibly loud, because the Iowa star could set a new women's college hoops scoring record.

Seven points is just a blink of an eye for someone like Clark, whose scoring ability is already the stuff of legend in women's college basketball. She's currently averaging a blistering 32.1 points per game on just above 47% FG shooting while also shooting an elite 39% from downtown this season.

She's already scoring far more than leading D1 men's scorer Tommy Bruner of the Denver Pioneers (25.2 points per game).

While Michigan's defense could reasonably contain Clark on offense, there's no reason for her to score in single digits—it's just now that she's played all year. So if things continue going the way they've always been for Caitlin Clark all season (as expected), she will be the new women's college hoops all-time leading scorer.

Can Caitlin Clark beat Pete Maravich's record?

The legendary Pete Maravich of LSU holds the NCAA's all-time scoring record with 3,667 points. Caitlin Clark is just 147 points shy of that record, and there's still a lot of college basketball left to go in the season.

So, can she beat the record? Well, with Iowa clearly on its way to the postseason, ranked 4th in the latest AP rankings (via the NCAA), there are more than enough games left for the Hawkeyes guard to make up for the 147 points.

This means that Pete Maravich's all-time scoring record being beaten is just a matter of time, barring any major unforeseen circumstances for Caitlin Clark.

Will she beat Maravich's record against Michigan on Friday? No. The odds of Clark scoring an insane 147 points against the Wolverines, despite her immense scoring ability, are astronomical.

The NCAA women's basketball individual scoring record is a rather "modest" 50 points, set by Lorri Bauman of Drake in the inaugural women's D1 hoops tournament in 1982. There's simply no chance.

But extend those 147 points across numerous games, including the upcoming game against Michigan, and Clark will undoubtedly break Pete Maravich's scoring record.