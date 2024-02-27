When is Caitlin Clark's next game? Exploring Iowa guard's next matchup

Caitlin Clark continues her purple patch after scoring a triple-double against Illinois in a 101-85 win. She scored 24 points, assisted 10, and grabbed 15 rebounds in another excellent performance.

However, she struggled in one aspect, as she only shot 33% from the field and 35% downtown. She made only one of her 8 trips to the charity stripe.

All her attention will now shift to her next game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

When is Caitlin Clark's next game?

Caitlin Clark will look to put on another superlative performance on Thursday, 29th February, against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. After surpassing Kelsey Plum, Clark currently sits 3rd in the NCAA All-Time Scoring leaders.

The Iowa guard is averaging 32.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game, shooting 46.5% from the field.

Furthermore, Iowa added Caitlin Clark's name and number to their court. Here is what she had to say about it:

"It’s something I’ll always remember and a shot I’ll always remember, but I’m just thankful for this university and the athletic department that wanted to do that. They didn’t have to do that."

What time is the Iowa vs. Minnesota basketball game?

The Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers match will tip-off at 9 P.M. ET at Williams Arena.

How to watch the Iowa vs. Minnesota basketball game?

The women's college basketball game between Iowa and Minnesota will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network. Fans can also stream the game on platforms like FuboTV, Sling, and Fox Sports Live. Jeff Levering will serve as the play-by-play announcer for this game.

How many points does Caitlin Clark need to become the NCAA All-Time Scoring Leader?

After her 16th triple-double against Illinois, she currently has 3,617 points and sits at the 3rd position in NCAA All-Time Scoring Leaders. She is now just 51 points from passing LSU's Pete Maravich, the NCAA Division I men's and women's record holder at 3,667.

Will the #22 Hawkeyes guard achieve this feat in her next game against Minnesota?