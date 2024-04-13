When can college players go to WNBA? Exploring NCAA rule book for women's basketball

The WNBA is the next step for NCAA women's college basketball players who want to pursue a career in professional basketball. There are eligibility requirements the WNBA imposes on applicants from the NCAA or abroad, which differ from that of the NBA.

The batch of the upcoming WNBA draft is highly regarded, and no wonder, the record-breaking viewers of March Madness in women's college basketball is a reflection of that.

The national title game of the 2024 NCAA tournament drew 18.7 million people on ESPN, and peaked at 24 million. It was the most watched basketball game since 2019, men's or women's, college or pro.

Angel Reese is one of the popular players joining the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Collegiate stars Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso, Aaliyah Edwards and Cameron Brink are names that highlight this new era of players on the cusp of joining one of the best women's professional basketball leagues.

Let's explore the eligibility rules that govern the players from the NCAA and international prospects.

When can college players go to WNBA?

To enter the WNBA Draft, applicants must meet specific eligibility criteria, which differ depending on whether the player is born in the United States or abroad.

The league mandates that U.S. applicants from the NCAA must be at least 22, have fulfilled their college eligibility, graduated from a four-year college or be four years removed from high school. U.S. players are recognized by the WNBA as one who's born in the country regardless of their education and where they honed their skills as a player.

An international player is defined by the WNBA as one born and residing outside the United States who engaged in basketball, whether as an amateur or professional. and who has never utilized their eligibility for college basketball in the NCAA (U.S.).

Also, international players must turn 20 during the year of the draft, two years younger than their counterparts from the United States.

Details of the 2024 WNBA Draft

Date: Apr. 15, 2024 (Monday)

Time: 7:00 p.m. (Eastern Time)

Venue: Brooklyn Academy of Music (Brooklyn, New York)

Network: ESPN

The 2024 WNBA Draft will take place at the Brooklyn Academy on Monday, Apr. 15 At 7:00 p.m. (ET), the program will commence, with drafting scheduled to begin 30 minutes later.

2024 WNBA Draft Order

Let's take a look at the order of selection in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Unlike the NBA, the WNBA has three rounds, with 12 picks per round, and 36 picks overall.

First Round, 2024 WNBA Draft 1 Indiana Fever 2 Los Angeles Sparks 3 Chicago Sky (from Phoenix) 4 Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle) 5 Dallas Wings (from Chicago) 6 Washington Mystics 7 Minnesota Lynx 8 Chicago Sky (from Atlanta, via Los Angeles) 9 Dallas Wings 10 Connecticut Sun 11 New York Liberty 12 Atlanta Dream (from Las Vegas, via Los Angeles)

Second Round, 2024 WNBA Draft 1 Chicago Sky (from Phoenix) 2 Seattle Storm 3 Indiana Fever 4 Las Vegas Aces (from Los Angeles) 5 New York Liberty (from Chicago) 6 Las Vegas Aces (from Washington) 7 Connecticut Sun (from Minnesota) 8 Atlanta Dream 9 Washington Mystics (from Dallas) 10 Connecticut Sun 11 New York Liberty 12 Las Vegas Aces

Third Round, 2024 WNBA Draft 1 Phoenix Mercury 2 Seattle Storm 3 Indiana Fever 4 Los Angeles Sparks 5 Phoenix Mercury (from Chicago) 6 Washington Mystics 7 Minnesota Lynx 8 Atlanta Dream 9 Dallas Wings 10 Connecticut Sun 11 New York Liberty 12 Las Vegas Aces