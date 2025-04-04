When does the college basketball transfer portal close in 2025? Taking a closer look at NCAA rule book

With the college basketball season coming to a close in the coming weeks, many fans have shifted their focus to the transfer portal. While the Final Four and national championship games still need to be played, the portal is active and players are already starting to move teams.

The transfer portal window for basketball opened on March 24 and will close on April 22.

When does the college basketball transfer portal close in 2025?

The transfer portal window will close on April 22. Players may enter the transfer portal at any time after it opens and stay there until it closes After the portal closes, players are no longer eligible to transfer schools until the portal opens up again next season. Players who entered the portal but did not get signed by a new team will return to their old teams.

How long does the NCAA basketball portal last?

The transfer portal window for college basketball was shortened this season. In previous years, the window lasted for 45 days. However, this season it was shortened to be 30 days.

When can players enter the transfer portal?

The transfer portal opened on March 24. Starting on that date, all players were eligible to enter the transfer portal. They can stay in the portal for the entire duration.

What is the transfer portal dead period?

The transfer portal dead period is a time when coaches are prohibited from making any in-person contact with recruits and their families. Furthermore, coaches cannot contact recruits via phone, email or social media messages. However, in this period, athletes are allowed to initiate contact with coaches through any channel they wish.

For the 2024-25 calendar year for college basketball, there was a dead period from Aug. 6 to 20. There is another dead period happening from April 3 through April 10. There will be another dead period on May 11, and the last one of this year will be from May 21 to June 1.

How many times can a player enter the NCAA transfer portal?

There are no rules restricting the number of times a player can enter the NCAA transfer portal in college basketball. Players can enter as many times as they want. However, to maintain eligibility to play, they must meet academic requirements and transfer within the designated window. There is only one transfer window each year for college basketball.

