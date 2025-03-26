What does 'Do Not Contact' tag mean in Transfer Portal? All we know about NCAA terminology

The 2025 college basketball transfer portal opened on Monday, giving student-athletes 30 days to enter their names for consideration. According to On3, more than 500 players have reportedly already entered the portal.

In this window period, players can initiate the transfer process and consider their options for playing at another university. However, some names in the portal are marked with a "Do Not Contact" tag. Many fans are wondering what this designation means for the player's future. In this article, we will discuss what the tag actually signifies.

What does 'Do Not Contact' tag mean in NCAA transfer portal?

When a player enters their name in the transfer portal, they have the option to select the "Do Not Contact" or "DNC" tag. If a player chooses this option, it means other schools cannot reach out to the player to begin a conversation unless the player makes the first move.

This tool is usually added by athletes who already have a school in mind and don’t wish to be swayed by other programs.

To cite words from Talia Goodman of On3Sports:

"When a player enters with a 'do not contact' tag, it means they don’t want coaches to reach out. This can mean a multitude of things, not just that they already know where they want to go. It often means an agent will be handling it for them."

How does the DNC work?

The "Do Not Contact" tag in the NCAA transfer portal is a new functionality that serves as a communication boundary for student-athletes exploring transfer options.

A player with the DNC tag enabled signals to coaches and programs that they are not open to direct communication from them unless the player themselves initiates contact.

As per On3's Pete Nakos, North Carolina sophomore guard Elliot Cadeau added the tag to his name when he entered the transfer portal on Tuesday. This possibly indicates that he already has an idea of where he wants to play and will reach out to his schools of interest when he is ready.

The rising use of DNC in NCAA

In the past, players entering the transfer portal were often bombarded with calls and messages from numerous schools, which could be overwhelming and distracting. The DNC tag empowers players to control the narrative and streamline their decision-making process.

With the portal now open, several high-profile players have already entered their names with the "Do Not Contact" tag.

List of players under 'Do Not Contact' Tag

Elliot Cadeau

Ryan Murphy

Owen Freeman

Bryce Hopkins

